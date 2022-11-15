Why are metal stocks rallying despite weak earnings?

The Nifty metal index is up 14 percent over the last month, compared with a 5.7 percent gain in the Nifty. Surprising, considering that the September quarter earnings of metal companies were down sharply year-on-year. So what explains the renewed interest in metal stocks, and can this trend sustain? Let us find out.

The market has turned bullish on steel and aluminium stocks. Why?

The trigger appears to be reports of China planning to relax some of its COVID restrictions. The reports say China has scrapped the system penalising airlines for carrying COVID positive passengers beyond a certain limit. China has also eased some quarantine rules. Most base metal prices have risen following this development. Besides, there are also reports that the government is planning to extend a deadline for lenders to cap the ratio of loans to the property sector. This is expected to provide relief to property developers and help the construction sector.

Now, why is China important to metals and other commodities as well?

Given its size, China is a big buyer of metals in global markets. The assumption is that the easing of COVID restrictions will lead to a revival in industrial activity, thus increasing demand for metals. For the most part of 2021, demand from China was driving metal prices higher. However, the COVID-zero policy has led to a sharp drop in demand for metals from that country.

Are there any other factors?

Besides a drop in demand, metal companies were also hit hard by costly raw materials, fuel and power. Tata Steel's net profit fell 90 percent, JSW Steel and SAIL reported losses, and Hindalco's standalone net profit dropped 66 percent. Further, to contain domestic inflation, the government imposed tax restrictions on exports of some steel and iron products. This made Indian steel exports unviable, and increased the supply of steel in the domestic market, causing steel prices to drop. What is the international scenario looking like? With the US and Euro economies on the cusp of recession, international demand for steel is likely to be muted. Besides, when China reopens, it will start exporting steel and aluminium, which could depress the prices. But there are other factors at play as well. The United States is also reportedly looking to ban imports of Russian aluminium. The US currently imports 10 percent of its aluminium from Russia and the ban means it has to look for other sources in the global market. The news has sent aluminium prices soaring on the London Metal Exchange (LME). Can the current rally in metal stocks sustain? Investors in India are betting that the worst in terms of margin pressure may be over for metal companies. Prices of coking coal, a key raw material, have begun to soften. That said, better profit margins can only help up to a point. Demand needs to be strong as well. Commentary from steel companies after the second quarter earnings suggests that demand as well as realisations are stable. Analysts feel revenues may not touch 2021 levels anytime soon, but the numbers may not go as low as during Q1.

Akash Podishetti

