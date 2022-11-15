 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why are metal stocks rallying despite weak earnings?

Akash Podishetti
earnings, metal stocks, market, stock market, steel, aluminium prices / Nov 16, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Investors in India are betting that the worst in terms of margin pressure may be over for metal companies.

With the US and Euro economies on the cusp of recession, international demand for steel is likely to be muted.

The Nifty metal index is up 14 percent over the last month, compared with a 5.7 percent gain in the Nifty. Surprising, considering that the September quarter earnings of metal companies were down sharply year-on-year. So what explains the renewed interest in metal stocks, and can this trend sustain? Let us find out.

The market has turned bullish on steel and aluminium stocks. Why?

The trigger appears to be reports of China planning to relax some of its COVID restrictions. The reports say China has scrapped the system penalising airlines for carrying COVID positive passengers beyond a certain limit. China has also eased some quarantine rules. Most base metal prices have risen following this development. Besides, there are also reports that the government is planning to extend a deadline for lenders to cap the ratio of loans to the property sector. This is expected to provide relief to property developers and help the construction sector.

Now, why is China important to metals and other commodities as well?

Given its size, China is a big buyer of metals in global markets. The assumption is that the easing of COVID restrictions will lead to a revival in industrial activity, thus increasing demand for metals. For the most part of 2021, demand from China was driving metal prices higher. However, the COVID-zero policy has led to a sharp drop in demand for metals from that country.

Are there any other factors?