Explained: How to get right asset allocation for your portfolio

Asset Allocation is diversification of one’s portfolio among different asset classes such as bonds, equity, cash, commodities, real estate in order to minimise risk and maximise return.

Asset allocation seeks to minimise risk. The best asset allocation is the one which maximises return with minimum risk in line with investors profile and objectives.

Key to asset allocation is to choose the right asset class to invest in and allocating the right percentage of the total investment to each asset class.

Different assets perform differently in a different market and economic conditions.

In other words, returns from different asset classes do not always move in tandem which can be observed in the chart below.

The table and chart below show the three major asset classes which can be taken in an investors portfolio. As a proxy to each asset class, we have considered indices. For example, Gsec - gilt index, equity – Sensex and Gold – world gold prices have been used.

Asset Allocation of Two Asset Classes

The chart below shows the risk-return profile for different combinations of asset allocation in Gsec and Equity. Standard deviation is considered here for measuring risk.

It is observed that the diversification of asset classes minimises risk.

Investing only in Gsec, gives an average return of 6.7 percena t with risk of 6.98 percent. While, investing in equities gives an average return of 18.36 percena t with risk of 27.71 percent.

90:10 allocation of Gsec-equity gives the lowest risk of 6.63 percent. A 75:25 (Gsec : Equity) allocation gives an average return of 9.6 percent and risk of around 10.94 percent.

As we go on increasing the equity allocation, the risk goes on increasing. Similarly, as the Gsec allocation increase, the risk & return also reduce.

Choosing the right asset class to invest alone is not sufficient. One needs to also decide the right percentage to allocate in each asset class in order to get the maximum return with lower risk.

Adding Another Asset Class

So far we have considered 2 asset classes, however, if we add another asset class, the risk reduces further. Comparing Debt: Equity portfolio to Debt: Equity: Gold portfolio, we can see that the risk reduces considerably. Here, Crisil composite bond fund index is taken as a proxy for debt.

In the below chart different combination of portfolios with 2 and 3 asset classes have been given. For example, if we look at 80:20 debt and equity allocation, the average returns is 9.64 percent, while the risk is 9.65 percent. If we reallocated 10 percent from equity to gold i.e. 80:10:10, the risk reduces to 5.63 percent, while still giving an average return of 9.53 percent. Similarly, from if 60:40, 10 percent of equity is reallocated to gold, i.e. 60:30:10, the risk reduces from 15.51 percent to 12.2 percent, with 52bps return difference.

However, while taking different asset classes in a portfolio, one should also consider the correlation between asset classes.

