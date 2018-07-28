App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expiry Week: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; midcap, smallcap outperform, ITC major contributor

Bank Nifty also managed to end the week at record closing highs. The Sensex gained 2.3 percent and Nifty rose 2.4 percent in the week gone by..

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market climbed to record high in the week ended July 27 supported by positive earnings from India Inc and buying seen in banking, metal and realty space.

Bank Nifty also managed to end the week at record closing highs. The Sensex gained 2.3 percent and Nifty rose 2.4 percent in the week gone by.

In the Friday's trading session Nifty hit a record high of 11,283.40 and Sensex touched a record high at 37,368.62.

ITC (27.27 percent) is a major contributor to the Nifty's rally followed by Reliance Industries (13.90 percent), IOC (13.31 percent), ICICI Bank (10.09 percent) and HDFC (8.37 percent).

related news

"Bulls signed off the week in style on a strong note in uncharted territories with a bullish candle after registering a gap up opening," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He feels interestingly across the time frames on weekly and monthly charts things are looking very promising with robust bullish candle formations.

During the week the Sensex rose 840 points to close at 37,336.85 and Nifty added 268 points to close at 11,278.

NIFTY

Foreign investors turned net buyers this week, while domestic institutions remained sellers.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was down 9 percent last week, while largecap index up 2 percent, midcap up 4.7 percent and smallcap stocks up 4.6 percent.

weekly-data (8)

 

weekly-data (9)

 

weekly-data (10)

 

weekly-data (11)

 

weekly-data (12)

 

BSE Metal index has outperform the other sectorial indices with a gain of 5 percent during the week.

weekly-data (15)

 

ITC  added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

weekly-data (13)

 

weekly-data (14)

 
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 10:16 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.