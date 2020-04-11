Experts say sell illiquid stocks right away as exchanges advise caution

Investing in the stock market and risk go hand-in-hand. But some entities involve more risk than others.

Penny or illiquid stocks are one such category that is highly risky. Such stocks tend to get butchered in times of crisis like the current one.

To safeguard interests of investors, leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have advised their members to take extra caution while trading in nearly 480 illiquid stocks.

Even experts advise avoiding them, especially for retail investors.

"Illiquid stocks are stocks in which investors cannot find ready buyers because of their limited trading. In my opinion, amid volatility and concerns over global markets it would be wise to stay away from these stocks," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited – Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.

Illiquid stocks are known for having lower beta, lower volatility or lower trading volumes with limited speculators & investors. Generally, they include small stocks or penny stocks which cannot be realised easily.

"As these securities are risky and are difficult to realise capital, we recommend to stay away from such securities, and exit at the earliest in case investors are stuck in these low volume, penny & illiquid stocks," Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers said.

Based on the trading activity from January to March, these illiquid scrips will be traded in periodic call auction mechanism from April 13, the exchanges noted in their recent circular.

Before any surveillance is issued or the trading gets barred, individuals should move out of the stock & save the left-over capital, Manali Bhatia advised.

But one should note that low volume does not mean that the stock is a penny stock or illiquid as there are some MNCs or big companies where the promoter stake is high with low equity and close-ended by some of the stakeholders, where companies offer strong brands and fundamentals.

"Investors should try to get out of the illiquid stocks if they can and should focus on quality bluechips as they are down by 30 percent to 50 percent and are currently available at reasonable valuations," Amit Jain, Co-founder & CEO at Ashika Wealth Advisors told Moneycontrol.

He feels quality bluechips in this market can beat the small or illiquid category because when the market starts picking up, the large cap tends to outperform the midcap & small cap category from a short to medium term perspective.

How to identify illiquid stocks?

1. One parameter to identify them is that most of these stocks are penny stocks, trading way below their face values.

2. Generally, less interest from institutional investors is a sign of questionable performance in terms of return.

3. Also, one should look at volume data. If the stock does not have enough volume on a daily basis, chances are that the stock is going to be illiquid stock.

4. Illiquid stocks are known for having lower beta, lower volatility or lower trading volumes with limited speculators & investors.

5. One can also look at a few other things like if the stock is hitting circuits (generally lower) on a daily basis, it is an indication of illiquid stock.

6. Also, if there is a huge difference between the bid price and the ask price, chances are that the stock is illiquid.

One should look at one or more such factors to identify liquidity in a particular stock.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.