Experts say lockdown losses worsening mental health; what can be done?

The coronavirus outbreak that continues unabated is exacting a toll on mental health with economic uncertainty, job losses and fall in income leaving people stressed and anxious.

India, too, is seeing a rise in mental illnesses even though it is a topic that largely remains a taboo.

"We have seen a spurt of cases post the lockdown announced on March 24 in India. The lockdown has seen people lose their jobs, salary reduction, layoffs, and rental incomes not coming on time. This has led to an increase in anxiety among those who are suffering a loss of income," said Dr Prerna Kohli, a clinical psychologist who is also a member of the Niti Aayog Nutrition Committee.

Those in debt were making irrational financial decisions and were being preyed upon by multi-level marketing operators, overseas scams and other get-rich schemes promising unrealistic returns on investments, she said.

Experts say India is sitting on a mental-health time bomb and there is an urgent need to raise awareness and build an effective support system.

Worsening trend

Around 20 percent of Indians suffer from some form of mental illness and the lockdown has aggravated the situation, media reports say. India is the depression capital of the world.

Hectic working conditions, coupled with uncertainty, may have resulted in increased pressure, stress and anxiety which is bound to tell on mental health.

To make matters worse, mental health is neither talked about nor mental illnesses acknowledged. Most people are either ashamed to talk about it or are not taken seriously when they share the problem.

"Unfortunately mental health is a big taboo in our country. It is estimated that one in four women and one in seven men suffer from mental health problems. Every three-four minutes someone is India commits suicide, every hour a student in India commits suicide. Suicide and mental health is the real pandemic but our society behaves like an ostrich and refuses to address it," Kohli said.

Financial losses suffered in such trying times are only compounding the problem.

A recent study by online financial services marketplace BankBazaar found that COVID-19 has taken a toll on young Indians’ aspirations, which has fortified the position of health and pushed wealth creation down the order of priorities for 2020.

India’s National Aspiration Index for 2020, as computed by the financial products aggregator, stands at 79.9, a decline of seven points compared to 86.9 in 2019.

How to handle financial losses?

Given the fact that there is no certain way to project how the market will behave, losses in investing are almost inevitable.

The magnitude of this risk, however, can certainly be reduced by prudent and well-calculated investment decisions.

A diversified portfolio reduces the risk of losses and increases the chances of gains. Also, timing the market is something that investment veterans do not suggest. They favour timing the moves.

"If someone you know is undergoing financial difficulties, the person is at risk of committing suicide, immediate family members need to keep a vigil and take them for a psychiatric evaluation and counselling from a qualified psychologist," Kohli said.

Financial losses are hard to accept but rebuilding lives is not difficult, she said.

"Once the individual accepts that a loss has occurred, they can reconfigure their lives, reduce their lifestyle, cut down their expenses, and move forward. Meeting a psychologist will help speed up the healing process and moving quickly to the stage of acceptance. In some cases it is true, but for most patients, the sooner that reach the stage of acceptance, the sooner they are able to rebuild their lives," Kohli said.

The advent of the internet and social media is also blamed for rising cases of depression. But should they be regulated by the government?

"Absolutely not, people need to self-regulate the amount they spend on social media. The government has no role to play in it. Social media addiction is no different than addiction to tobacco or alcohol. The only difference is that it is a recent phenomenon so the awareness of it is less," Kohli said.

The views expressed by the experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management.