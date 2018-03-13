App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 13, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Experts remain upbeat on inflation; CLSA expects status quo from RBI in 2018

Brokerages expect inflation to remain muted and probably on the softer side. While, in case of IIP, they believe that the IIP data is a combination of favourable base and nascent recovery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices reacted for a short period reacted positively to economic data that the government declared on Monday.

India’s retail inflation eased at 4.4 percent as prices of vegetables and other food and bevarages softened, data released by statistics office on Monday showed.

The rate of increase in price rise slowed for the second consecutive month after hitting a fresh high of 5.2 percent growth in December and 5.07 percent in January due to unusual pick-up in food prices and rise in domestic petrol and diesel prices.

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. February’s data is an indication that prices are at a safe distance from the apex bank’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6 percent.

related news

Meanwhile, riding on the back of robust manufacturing sector output, India’s industrial production sustained the growth momentum to rise 7.5 percent in January, indicating early signs of industrial revival.

Factory output grew at 7.1 percent in December, before hitting a 25-month high of 8.4 percent in November, last year, as compared with a modest growth of 3.5 percent during December, 2016.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Brokerages expect inflation to remain muted and probably on the softer side. While, in case of IIP, they believe that the IIP data is a combination of favourable base and nascent recovery.

Brokerage: Citi

Citi believes that inflation could average around 4.6 percent in FY19. But this could normalize towards 4-4.5 percent range post monsoon, it said. The consumer price inflation could be below 5 percent for the next two months followed by a rebound to 5.8-5.9 percent.

Brokerage: JPMorgan

JPMorgan said that softening of inflation was almost entirely underpinned by food prices. It expects March CPI to soften further. But going forward, it expects inflation to inflect from April due to unfavourable base effects. Further, seasonal increase in food prices will impact inflation from April too.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The brokerage house believes that most month on month decline came from food, as expected. Further, it expects further moderation in food inflation. There’s downside bias to 5.1-5.6% inflation forecast for H1FY19 too, it said, adding that February CPI should put to rest concerns about upward spiral in bond yields.

Brokerage: Kotak

Kotak expects headline inflation to trend towards 5.6 percent by June 20108. Meanwhile, it said that IIP growth is reflecting combination of favourable base and nascent recovery.

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that it expects RBI to look through such statistical effects. It also expects the central bank to maintain status quo through 2018.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley

The brokerage house said that industrial production remained strong in January 2018. While, mining remains a drag, it has extended the trend seen in December Quarter GVA Print.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC