Experts pick top 10 stocks that are showing signs of bottoming out

Nifty50 which hit a low of 8,806 on 18 May managed to bounce back but is still facing selling pressure around 9100 levels, data showed.

Some of the momentum indicators have given a sell signal on the daily charts which suggests that the trend is likely to remain slightly tilted towards the bears. If we look at the day for the last two sessions, bounce back on Nifty50 was quickly sold into.

The Nifty50 closed with gains of over 2 percent on May 20, but faced marginal selling pressure around 9100 levels.

Markets swung into action on additional stimulus hopes, but experts feel that for bulls to regain control, the Nifty50 has to hold onto 9000 levels. But, it is still buy on dips market as long as we hold 8800 levels.

"We managed to conquer the 9000 mark convincingly. And this is what we have been alluding since the last couple of days. We were a bit skeptical of the decline that we were seeing. Going ahead, we expect the Nifty to continue this upward trajectory towards 9150 – 9220 levels," Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) told Moneycontrol.

"On the flip side, 9000 – 8932 would now provide decent support for the market. Traders can use intraday decline to create long positions on weekly expiry day," he said.

The Nifty is likely to trade in a range but stock specific moves are likely to continue, suggest experts. Investors should use the dip to buy into stocks that are showing signs of bottoming out.

We have collated a list of stocks from various experts that are showing signs of bottoming out: