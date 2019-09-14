Experts, India Inc appreciate efforts made by govt to boost exports, revive housing sector

The measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her third press conference highlighted the government's clear intention to give top priority towards reviving economic growth.

FM in consultation with industries and experts came out with several measures for boosting exports and giving a helping hand to the housing sector, after announcing positive steps for auto, NBFCs and merger of public sector banks.

Experts appreciated these measures, saying these would definitely help exporters including the textile sector and housing projects which are stuck for long.

"The new measures announced by the FM today for stimulating the economy send the clear message that the government is giving top priority to revive growth in the economy. The measures announced relating to housing and export promotion like textiles will provide a big boost to employment too since these are labour intensive industries," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Parth Mehta, Managing Director, Paradigm Realty said the announcement of the special window fund to set up to provide last mile funding with government contributing upto Rs 10,000 crore alongside other investors including LIC and private banks to non-NPA and non-NCLT projects in the affordable and middle-income category is a positive move keeping in mind the Housing for all by 2022 vision and finishing unfinished projects stuck due to dearth of construction finance.

Here is what experts say about measures announced by FM:

Rajiv Singh, CEO, Karvy Stock Broking

The government has turned its attention to stressed sectors, announcing measures for Real estate, MSME, especially export oriented units. The 10,000 crore fund for last mile funding is a good start to complete unfinished projects. However it excludes NPA/ NCLT cases which also need attention. We expect more measures once the government meets bankers. Relaxation of ECB guidelines should help fund flow to the sector. While a good start, more measures may be needed in the future.

Broadly, the focus is on MSMEs and exports. Steps like increase in credit guarantee for export finance as well as release of Rs 36,000-68,000 crore for export finance and monitoring export finance availability on a weekly basis should help smoothen credit flow. The government has also promised to remove bottleneck. Among the populist measure, announcing mega shopping festival across the country like Dubai will give greater push for people to make contacts and connections across globe.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The new measures announced by the FM today for stimulating the economy send the clear message that the government is giving top priority to revive growth in the economy. The measures announced relating to housing and export promotion like textiles will provide a big boost to employment too since these are labour intensive industries.

The Rs 10,000 crore fund for providing last mile funding for stalled non-NPA, non-NCLT projects needs to be specially appreciated.

Sanjeev Jain, VP Equity Research, Sunness Capital India

FM announcement of last mile funding to those projects which completed 60 percent may act as a booster for completion. Those projects which are stuck due to funding problem will take some breath by this move.

Government's focus is more towards funding related issues front for the sector. FM says quality of import is major concern, which somewhere indicates that going forward a ban or high import duty of some dull imported goods likely. Textile, housing, infrastructure stocks will be in focus on Monday.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

Measures to boost housing is a positive for mortgage companies in our view. Special Window to provide the much needed last mile funding for housing projects which are non-NPA and non-NCLT would also enable completion of unfinished homes.

Moreover the relaxation of ECB guidelines for affordable housing including interest rates on house building advance is a good step. Exporters in labour intensive sectors should be happy with the new RODTEP scheme from 01-01-2020 as it proposes to more than adequately incentivise exporters. Speedy ITC refunds and higher insurance cover for exporters should help in our view.

Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Drip Capital

The finance minister's announcement that an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore will be made available as export credit under the priority sector is definitely good news. The government's plans to boost exports by leveraging technology is also a good step.

We would have liked to see some attention given to upskilling workers in export-oriented MSMEs. On the whole, the finance minister's announcement seems to show that the government is serious about trying to fix the economy by focussing on exports.

Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group & Chairman, Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI

Several mid-income and affordable housing projects which are witnessing slow progress due to lack of funds, will be expedited as the result of setting up of special window having a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. It should help faster delivery of close to 3-3.5 dwelling units. The fact that the special window will be managed and monitored by professionals from housing and banking sector is another step in right direction.

Also, government decision to link housing building advance with yield on 10-year Treasury-bill is likely to reduce effective interest rate for government employees, which should encourage them to buy new homes. Relaxation of ECB norms for affordable housing should also boost housing demand as the cost of funds will reduce for HFCs as a result of the move.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Chairman, Signature Global and Chairman - ASSOCHAM National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development

The latest announcement of establishing a special window will go a long way in helping affordable and mid-income housing. The move will ensure that mid-income and affordable income projects that are 60 percent complete and are non-NPA and non-NCLT, will witness faster completion thereby benefiting the buyers. It will also help the government in achieving its objective of 'Housing for All by 2022'.

Announcements also indicate as government's effort of boosting the affordable housing as it had also announced in the budget an additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on home loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020 for purchase of house valued up to Rs 45 lakh. This s going to help increase the sale of affordable housing in tier II and tier III cities.

Shishir Baijal – Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India

Announcements by the Finance Minister are, once again, in the right direction and are poised to address some of the many challenges faced by the real estate sector. While we welcome these changes, we feel these do not sufficiently address the issues of the sector in terms of continued slow sales and low demand.

The government's focus on affordable housing remains constant with announcement on enhanced limit of ECB borrowings. The attempt to provide for stressed assets with a special window for non–NCLT and non-NPA assets to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore is important to ensure that atleast the healthy projects are not pushed into bad debt like situation for want of working capital and that buyers get the home they have invested in.

However, the larger issues of demand creation has not been addressed in any way and form in these announcements. We will have to await the results of the measures and targeted relief announced for other sectors such as auto, manufacturing etc. to see how the economy is revived leading to stability and growth in demand.

Parth Mehta, Managing Director, Paradigm Realty

The Finance Minister's recent announcement was eagerly sought by the real estate industry as one of the measures to provide relief to the ailing real estate sector worst affected due to NBFC crisis.

The announcement of the special window fund to set up to provide last mile funding with government contributing upto Rs 10,000 crore alongside other investors including LIC and private banks to non-NPA and non-NCLT projects in the affordable and middle-income category is a positive move keeping in mind the Housing for all by 2022 vision and finishing unfinished projects stuck due to dearth of construction finance.

As the government is trying to empathise with developers facing the on-going stress in the sector, we expect further reforms covering the entire spectrum of housing & construction industry apart from affordable & mid income segment to be announced in future to revive the sector.

Chintan Sheth, Director, Ashwin Sheth Group

Announcements are some of the measures required to ensure flow of liquidity into the sector as it would address certain challenges being faced by the real estate sector. However, we look forward from the government on addressing concerns related to demand creation.

Another positive development announced is providing special window of Rs 10,000 crore for stressed assets that are out of NCLT and NPA ambit. This will ensure good assets do not get stuck due to liquidity crunch.

Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe

Finance Minister’s announcement of setting up special window of Rs 10,000 crore for projects, which are 60 percent complete and are non-NPA and non-NCLT, is likely to ensure speedy delivery of projects. Needless to say, the measures will play a pivotal role in enhancing the confidence of home buyers in the real estate sector.

Moreover, the prevailing yield on 10-year Treasury-bills is hovering around 6.6-6.7 percent. The government decision to link house building advance to it effectively means reduction of interest rate for government employees, which constitute the biggest chunk of home buyers. This also augurs well for the sector ahead of festive season.

Parveen Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Sattva

FM announced encouraging steps for the real estate sector especially the affordable segment, which has the maximum demand. Apart from contributing Rs 10,000 crore to complete construction of unfinished projects in affordable and middle income category housing, the FM announced relaxation of ECB guidelines for the affordable housing.

By easing the financing for the home buyers, the government has paved the way for faster sale and possession of the projects. This will surely speed up the process of reaching the 'Housing for All' target.