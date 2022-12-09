 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expensive equity valuations prompts Nomura to say neutral on India

Dec 09, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Nomura has maintained its ‘neutral’ stance on Indian equities because of hefty valuations. Meanwhile, it is of opinion that the monetary policy hiking cycle is on its last legs and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shift to a policy pause in the second quarter.

Japanese securities firm Nomura is maintaining a neutral stance on Indian equities because of lofty stock valuations, it said in a report. Edited excerpts:

Rate cuts looming

Nomura explained that there appears to be a growing divergence within the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with two out of six members supporting a pause in interest rate hikes while recent comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das suggested that a pause is premature.

RBI has increased its key policy rate, the repo rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, by 225 basis points to 6.25 percent since beginning its rate-tightening cycle in May. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Nomura is of opinion that the monetary policy hiking cycle is on its last legs and RBI will shift to a policy pause in the second quarter 2023 before delivering 75 basis points of cumulative cuts in the second half.

“…we pencil in 75bp of cumulative rate cuts in H2 2023 with 25bp in each of August, October and December, which would take the repo rate to 5.75% by end-2023,” Nomura said.