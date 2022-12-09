Expensive equity valuations prompts Nomura to say neutral on India

Japanese securities firm Nomura is maintaining a neutral stance on Indian equities because of lofty stock valuations, it said in a report. Edited excerpts:

Rate cuts looming

Nomura explained that there appears to be a growing divergence within the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with two out of six members supporting a pause in interest rate hikes while recent comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das suggested that a pause is premature.

RBI has increased its key policy rate, the repo rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, by 225 basis points to 6.25 percent since beginning its rate-tightening cycle in May. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Nomura is of opinion that the monetary policy hiking cycle is on its last legs and RBI will shift to a policy pause in the second quarter 2023 before delivering 75 basis points of cumulative cuts in the second half.

“…we pencil in 75bp of cumulative rate cuts in H2 2023 with 25bp in each of August, October and December, which would take the repo rate to 5.75% by end-2023,” Nomura said.

The Japanese securities firm added: “We believe a pause is impending, as we expect growth to disappoint, the forward inflation path to suggest disinflation and because monetary policy works with long lags”. Valuations Nomura has maintained its ‘neutral’ stance on Indian equities because of hefty valuations. Despite being structurally positive from the medium-term perspective, Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia ex-Japan, Nomura, explained that the biggest concern for India is that valuations are expensive, not only at the index level but also at the individual stock level. Even Goldman Sachs, in its India Equity Outlook for 2023, highlighted that Indian equity market valuations are expensive in absolute terms relative to historical valuations. MSCI India is currently trading at 22 times the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, which is 30 percent above its long-term average of 16.7 times since 2004, Goldman Sachs said in a note. Additionally, it stated that despite its superior growth profile, India appears less attractive compared to China and North Asian markets on a P/E earnings-to-growth ratio basis, suggesting that superior earnings over 2023/24 is largely priced in. India – medium-term champion in the Asia-Pacific Asia should outperform and attract large capital inflows, owing to its better growth prospects and stronger fundamentals. “We see India and parts of Southeast Asia as the medium-term champions,” said Varma at the Conference. From the India standpoint, Nomura believes that inflation will remain sticky until the first quarter of 2023, but slowing growth and lower commodity prices should lower it from the second quarter to 5.3 percent in 2023 from 6.8 percent in 2022. “Despite these cyclical headwinds, we believe India is now structurally better placed, due to cleaner bank and corporate balance sheets, and it should benefit from firms looking to diversify trade away from China,” Nomura said. As global headwinds fade, India should attract more capital inflows in the back half of 2023, paving the way for a stronger growth rebound in 2024, the report added. Nomura is of the view that the improved medium-term growth prospects of India, its young population, stronger fundamentals, and prudent policymaking, and the trend of supply chains diversifying away from China, will help attract more investors into India in the second half of 2023. This will also set the stage for a stronger 2024, the securities firm said.

Moneycontrol News

