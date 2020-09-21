Expectations in India on stimulus are far too unrealistic: Ruchir Sharma

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, political and business leaders, economists, and investors are trying to make sense of what the future holds.

In the adaptation of his New York Times 2016 bestseller, The Rise and Fall of Nations: Ten Rules of Change in the Post-Crisis World, the global investor and author Ruchir Sharma uses his matrix of rules to identify, which nations will emerge winners in a post-pandemic world.

Based on data gathered over the last 25 years, Sharma has further distilled his 10 rules, to the top 4 that he believes will matter the most. These include a competent government, low debt, domestic strength and tech sophistication.

Based on this, Sharma puts together a list of winners, that will thrive in the post-pandemic world. Here is a spoiler alert - the top 5 doesn't include the US or China. In CNBC-TV18's special Global Dialogues, Ruchir Sharma discussed his new book in greater detail.