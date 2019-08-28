'Expect volatility in banking sector; auto, midcap index will see 1000-point recovery'

The market has gone through a lot of pain in the last few weeks, said Gautam Shah of JM Financial in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, he deems a 12 percent decline from all-time highs - not a big fall.

The Nifty50 fell from its record high of 12,103.05 on June 3, 2019, to current levels of around 11,100. This is nearly a 1000 point decline in less than three months.

Shah believes this is the most unsynchronised bear market so far.

"Nifty appeared oversold at 10,600 levels and bearish momentum has been arrested for the time being," he said.

He believes 11,150 is an important level for Nifty. If the index clears 11,150, it can then aim at 11,450.

The market is likely to get into a large rangebound trading phase as a large part of the market has bottomed out, he opined.

Shah believes this will be a stock and sector-specific market for some weeks.

Speaking on the US markets, he continues to have a bearish view. "We don't think market will be out of the woods for next few months."

Sectoral View

According to Shah, going ahead there will be volatility in the banking space, but stocks that remained insulated in the fall will keep doing well.

If Nifty Bank breaches 28,200 on the higher side, it can run towards 29,000, he said.

Many sectoral indices are trading at medium-term support levels after recent sharp correction.

As for the auto stocks, which took a beating in the year gone by falling 35 percent, Shah expects a strong pullback.

"We are seeing a possibility of a 1,000-point recovery in the Auto index and If Auto Index rebounds, it will be a good sentiment booster," he added.

The broader markets still underperformed frontliners by a wide margin. The Nifty Midcap index plunged 12 percent and Smallcap index lost 15 percent year-to-date.

After such a steep fall, Gautam Shah believes this is a great time to buy midcaps and he sees room for a 1,000-point recovery in the Midcap index.