App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Expect volatility in banking sector; auto, midcap index will see 1000-point recovery'

Market is likely to get into a large rangebound trading phase as large part of the market has bottomed out, Gautam Shah feels.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

The market has gone through a lot of pain in the last few weeks, said Gautam Shah of JM Financial in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, he deems a 12 percent decline from all-time highs - not a big fall.

The Nifty50 fell from its record high of 12,103.05 on June 3, 2019, to current levels of around 11,100. This is nearly a 1000 point decline in less than three months.

Close

Shah believes this is the most unsynchronised bear market so far.

Gautam Shah
Gautam Shah
Associate Director|JM Financial

"Nifty appeared oversold at 10,600 levels and bearish momentum has been arrested for the time being," he said.

He believes 11,150 is an important level for Nifty. If the index clears 11,150, it can then aim at 11,450.

The market is likely to get into a large rangebound trading phase as a large part of the market has bottomed out, he opined.

Shah believes this will be a stock and sector-specific market for some weeks.

Speaking on the US markets, he continues to have a bearish view. "We don't think market will be out of the woods for next few months."

Sectoral View

According to Shah, going ahead there will be volatility in the banking space, but stocks that remained insulated in the fall will keep doing well.

If Nifty Bank breaches 28,200 on the higher side, it can run towards 29,000, he said.

Many sectoral indices are trading at medium-term support levels after recent sharp correction.

As for the auto stocks, which took a beating in the year gone by falling 35 percent, Shah expects a strong pullback.

"We are seeing a possibility of a 1,000-point recovery in the Auto index and If Auto Index rebounds, it will be a good sentiment booster," he added.

The broader markets still underperformed frontliners by a wide margin. The Nifty Midcap index plunged 12 percent and Smallcap index lost 15 percent year-to-date.

After such a steep fall, Gautam Shah believes this is a great time to buy midcaps and he sees room for a 1,000-point recovery in the Midcap index.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:22 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.