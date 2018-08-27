Expect volatility ahead of F&O expiry; below 10,350 monthly candle will turn negative

Reliance Securities

Nifty scaled an all-time high as export driven sectors like IT and pharma continued to outperform over the past few weeks on a weak rupee. Last week L&T announced its first ever buyback plan of up to 60 million shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,500 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 9,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said that the Indian economy is largely resilient to external pressures and is expected to grow around 7.5 percent in 2018 and 2019. Moody’s said growth is supported by strong urban and rural demand and improved industrial activity, pointing to the strong PMI and the index of eight core industries.

Nifty ended flat to positive by 0.8 percent higher, while midcaps and smallcaps gained by 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively for the week. Bank Nifty declined by 1 percent week-on-week as it made multiple tops near 28,350 levels in the past three weeks.

Pharma, energy and metal sectors were up by 3.8 percent, 4.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively for the week, while auto, realty and FMCG ended flat to negative by 0.5 percent, -0.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Nifty scaled a new all-time high at 11,620 levels and witnessed profit booking from the high-end of the monthly resistance range. With the derivatives expiry in the coming week we expect some bout of volatility with respect to rollover movements in individual sectors and stocks.

The trend reversal levels will be at 10,350, below which the monthly candle would turn negative and put pressure on index pivotal.

Nifty 11,600 CE (call option) has seen consistent addition in the past few days moving the open interest (OI) to 39 lakh shares, while on the lower side 11,400 PE (put option) has the highest OI of 40 lakh shares.

The author is Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.