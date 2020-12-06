Expect USD To Be Under Pressure Over Next Few Quarters Given Negative Real Rates, Large Fiscal Deficits

Rupee remained in our indicated range (73.2-75.2) for the month and behaved as we envisaged. It depreciated little at the beginning of the month and turned from 74.9 levels and finished the month near 74-mark. Rupee continued to strengthen for the first few sessions of this month.

Dollar index, which tracks the value of the dollar against a basket of six world currencies (Euro, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, and Swedish Krona) has declined from 95 to 91 levels. At the beginning of the October month I had written about this possibility.

As expected, falling Dollar is driving commodities and emerging market equities higher. Many fund managers are looking to diversify away from US assets and putting money to work in international assets. We are also witnessing selling in other safe-haven assets and that is why emerging markets are attractive for US dollar-denominated investments. India is getting its fair share from this pool of capital.

Foreign investors have put in Rs 1.2 lakh crore into Indian equity markets in this calendar year, and almost half of it – over Rs 60,000 crore has come in the last month of November. We have already received another Rs 12,000 crore in just few days of the December.

RBI has been absorbing all this liquidity and has been successful in arresting the severe appreciation of our currency. RBI believes severe appreciation of the rupee will hurt India's competitiveness in export markets. This deluge of flows has led to over Rs 6 lakh crore in surplus system liquidity. The aggressive intervention by RBI has its unintended consequences. If RBI had allowed market forces to play its free hand – Rupee would have appreciated and that would have allowed Indians to import many commodities at a lower rate. Current policies did not allow that and hence we are now struggling with fears of high inflation on back of higher global commodity prices. Hopes of lower local food prices have been dashed as well.

This has led to sticky inflation numbers over 7 percent mark in the near term. The higher expected inflation will limit the ability of the RBI to cut interest rates further. This coupled with RBI's strategy to keep yields contained has meant that real yields have turned negative in India. Going forward, this could act as a drag on debt flows into India as investors differentiate between Emerging Market assets. Indian equity indices have also run up and are primed to take a breather this month. All these factors prompt me to expect a breather in incessant rally of Indian currency this month. I expect rupee to trade between 73.4 to 74.6 mark for this month with depreciating bias.

Over a longer term, expect a sustained pressure on the US dollar over the next few quarters given negative real rates and large fiscal deficits in US. I am hopeful of strong rebound in global economy in 2021 as COVID-19 vaccine becomes more freely available across the globe and new US administration enacts policies of providing larger stimulus under the new president Joe Biden and super dovish treasury secretary Janet Yellen. This month will be a mere pause in the long-term trend of decline of dollar.

(Devarsh Vakil is the Deputy Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.)

