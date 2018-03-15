Expect rupee to be rangebound, says Mohan Shenoi

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Concerns about protectionism by US continue to worry markets though it has limited impact on the US dollar for now."

"The rupee is expected to be rangebound with custodial flows expected in specific issuances/deals. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in the range of 64.70-65."

"Low volumes with limited trading interest has negatively impacted bond yields despite lower CPI and US treasury yields. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 7.66-7.70 percent today," he added.