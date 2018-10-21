Expect roller coaster ride in expiry week with limited upside: Chandan Taparia

Derivatives & Technical Analyst

Nifty opened gap down and remained under pressure. It failed to hold its bounce back move and fell down sharply by around 400 points from its swing high of 10,700 in last two trading sessions. It formed a bearish candle on a weekly scale which indicates that bounce is being sold as a medium-term trend.

It engulfed the real body of previous week’s hammer candle which suggests that tug of war and volatility could continue in the street. Now till it holds below 10,450-10,480, it could slip towards its crucial support and recent swing low of 10,200-10,138. While on the upside, multiple hurdles are seen at every small bounce.

Nifty had a volatile week with strong recovery followed by a sharp sell-off in the truncated week. It recovered from the major support of 10,200 but failed to hold above 10,700 and wiped out all its gains seen in the last week.

India VIX jumped by 6.2 percent in this week at 19.79 and rising volatility again hints at the bear grip and a possible roller coaster ride in expiry week with limited upside in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,600 strikes. Meaningful Call writing has been seen at 10,400, 10,500, 10,600 and 10,300 strikes while Put writing has been seen at 10,200 followed by 10,100 strikes. Option band signifies a trading band between 10,200 and 10,500.

Bank Nifty failed to hold above its crucial supply cluster of 25,650 and drifted lower to 25,000. It formed a bearish candle on a weekly scale which indicates that supply is visible at higher levels. However, it drifted lower but comparatively supports are also shifting higher from 24,250 to 24,650. Now it has to sustain and hold above 25,250 to witness a bounce towards 25,650 and 26,000 while a hold below 25,000 could drag it towards 24,650 then 24,250.

Stock specific positive views are on ITC, Biocon, Wipro, NIIT Tech, Jubilant Foodworks, Motherson Sumi, Kotak Mahindra Bank while most of the NBFCs may remain under pressure.

It is October expiry week and the index is trading lower than its VWAP so a bounce could again be sold in the market as bears are having upper hand as the way market has fallen sharply in the last couple of weeks. Volatility is not cooling down so traders are suggested to trade accordingly.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.