HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 06, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect rangebound trade to continue in bond market: Bhaskar Panda

The USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 64.95-65.15 today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The Eurozone had both positive and negative news in the same day in Germany coalition hopes and the hung Italy elections, that has pushed up the dollar index a bit."

"On the domestic front, the USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 64.95-65.15 today."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield has been trading in tight ranges and I expect the rangebound trade to continue. I see a range of 7.75-7.80 percent today," he added.

The US dollar gained against most major currencies as investors sentiment were supported by the US non-manufacturing sector growth and improved risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the euro recovered from earlier losses post an inconclusive Italian election where voters shunted mainstream parties to the sidelines.

tags #Rupee

