Expect Nifty to return 20% in next one year, bullish on private banks

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks need an extra push. A broad-based rally would occur if markets are fundamentally sound and have visibility of growth in coming quarters. One should be stock specific at the moment, Shrikant Chouhan, VP & Head of Technical Research, Kotak Securities said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q. After more than 2 percent weekly rally, do you expect the upside to continue in the coming week and Nifty to surpass 11,700-11,800 levels?

A. Nifty could hit levels of 11,700-11,800, but to sustain above the same, looks extremely difficult. The reason behind the same is that quarterly results season is starting which would not allow the market to sustain at higher levels unless there is any specific news flow from the government side.

Q. Even after the strong government move, midcaps failed to outperform frontliners. Do you feel in rest of FY20, midcaps will be able outperform frontliners?

A. For midcap and smallcap, stocks need an extra push and broad-based rally would occur if markets are fundamentally sound and have visibility of growth in coming quarters. This is missing now and may be back in the coming quarters. One should be stock specific at the moment.

Q. Bank Nifty gained 3.5 percent for the week, but its open interest at 8-year low in September series. What is your take on further movement in the index and can it add more in the coming week?

A. Bank Nifty always followa the trend of Nifty and in most of the cases, it outperforms in terms of percentage as it's a high beta index. Open interest is lower due to substantial gains in heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank etc., and substantial losses in a few other contributors like Yes Bank and RBL Bank.

We are specifically bullish on private banks, at the same time we can expect changes in components of Bank Nifty in semi-annual rebalancing. Buying is advisable in Bank Nifty on dips.

Q. Lot of stocks hit an all-time high in a recent rally like Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, HUL, Nestle, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank etc. What is your advice and what are your overall expectations in terms of returns in the next year?

A. Next year, the base for valuations would come down and that would attract investors to buy the market post-January 2020. The government is addressing the issues of corporates and industries. We feel in the last two years, the market remained in consolidation and although it was the toughest time, it has managed to deliver positive returns.

I think going forward, we could expect returns above 20 percent. If we study the data of the past 10 years, we notice that after every two years of consolidation, the market deliver returns over 20 percent.

Q. On the technical front, what are your top 5 stock ideas for the coming week and what returns do you expect from those stocks?

A. Technically, we like ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Marico and Reliance Industries. They should deliver at least 4-5 percent returns in the next couple of weeks.

Q. Nifty IT and Pharma indices underperformed the market this week, do you expect a strong revival in coming week?

A. Looks difficult as Indian rupee is strengthening and unlikely to weaken in the short term. One has to be stock specific and focus should be on the top three large-cap companies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.