'Expect Nifty to hit 12,300 by Diwali, start picking midcap stocks but avoid IT sector'

The Nifty50 and Bank index correction is normal considering the rally seen on Friday and Monday, but both are likely to reach new highs by Diwali, Gautam Shah, Director & Technical Analyst at JM Financial Services said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

The 50-share benchmark index corrected around 90 points to around 11,500 and Nifty Bank fell more than 2 percent after rallying more than 8 percent and 14 percent respectively in two days on September 19 and 23 following cut in corporate tax rate by the government.

"The Nifty crossing 11,150 was an indication that the shackles have been broken. We believe the market has found some strong resistance at 11,600-11,650 level in the recent rally but we expect Nifty to hit 12,300 by Diwali while Nifty Bank at 32,500," he said.

He sees immediate support for Nifty at 11,450 and crucial support at 11,300.

"As US markets on charts are in a better position, Indian markets also look strong and because of that also we expect strong rally in Nifty in next 3-6 months," Shah added.

According to him, if the market digests current rally, then there will be some matured upside in market going ahead.

Shah feels midcap basket looks strong on charts with risk-reward at 1:4 and there is a big opportunity in midcap space. Hence, one can start investing in midcap mutual funds and midcap stocks, he advised as he believes there could 50-70-100 percent rally in coming days.

"We have target of 18,500 on Nifty Midcap index over next couple of months," Shah said, adding every small dip is likely to be bought into.