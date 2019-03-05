App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect muted growth numbers for auto sector: Motilal Oswal Securities

The year 2019 should see normalization for the auto sector as a whole, said Rajat Rajgarhia of Motilal Oswal Securities.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajat Rajgarhia, Managing Director-Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Securities is of the view that Nifty level is no longer a relevant indicator because it does not reflect anything in the last six to 12 months.

"Nifty may remain within the range of 200-300 points but we can see few weeks of strong rally continue for broader markets, which will bring in a positive sentiment," said Rajgarhia in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

If this optimism were to continue, it has to reflect in the midcap and smallcap space more than the largecaps, he added.

When asked if it was a good time to buy into oil marketing companies (OMCs) now, he said: "The stocks are likely to stay range-bound and it would take a long time before the old valuations come back. It is unlikely that they would react strongly even if crude fell down by $10-15 from here. Most investors have deserted these stocks after holding them for three to four years and most would look to exit them on rally than buy on decline. Other PSU names look attractive than these OMCs, said Rajgarhia.

related news

Moreover, PSU allocation in the portfolio of investors is not on the rise." he added.

Furthermore he added, "With regards to autos, they are a reflection of both the cyclical and structural slowdown in the system. Things might not get worse for the sector but it could be a long time before things recover. However, it has been a highly profitable sector for last five to seven years, and 2019 should see normalisation for this sector as a whole."

He expects growth numbers for the sector to be muted even though the absolute numbers will start bottoming out. He doesn't see volume numbers lower than what they are trending right now.

Talking about the housing finance companies (HFCs), he said, "18 months back there was nothing wrong this sector could have done. However, this is a space that will remain exciting and longer time outlook remains very positive," he said. Players that survive this liquidity crisis will just have to remodel their business growth rates, focus on liability franchise and the growth outlook.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Auto #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

#SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmong ...

People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Ch ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

United World Wrestling asks national federations to halt communication ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.