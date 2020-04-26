Expect moderate upmove this week, so initiate 'bull call ladder' spread

Nilesh Jain

The markets take a breather after rallying for two consecutive weeks. Nifty faced stiff resistance near 9,400 level which is 38.2 percent retracement of the entire recent fall and witnessed profit booking from the same.

On the daily chart, Nifty continued to make a higher top and higher bottom pattern, and currently, it is hovering near its major support of a rising trendline which is placed at 9,000. So, as long as Nifty respects this trend line, we can expect another pullback on the higher side.

The major resistance is now placed at 9,400 and if Nifty manages to sustain above the same then we can expect a continuation of a current pullback towards 9,700 and then 9,900 mark. On the contrary, if Nifty breaks below 9,000 then it may test 8,800 levels.

The volatility index India VIX continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week. It has corrected by 55 percent from its recent swing high of 86.64 to end at 39.06 levels. The overall fall in the volatility is giving comfort to the bulls.

In the coming week, we have F&O expiry for the April series. The options data indicates that the maximum Put base has shifted to 9,000 followed by 8,800 strike. We have also seen significant unwinding in 9,000 and 9,300 Put strikes, which hints that put writers are covering their shorts fearing that Nifty may slip below 9,000 levels.

The Call writers were active in 9,300 and 9,500 strikes, where 9,500 holds the maximum open interest. So continuous call writing at 9,500 hints that Nifty is unlikely to surpass 9,500 in the April series. The options data indicates a broader range of 8,800 to 9,500.

Based on the data, we are expecting a moderate upmove in the coming week. So, we are advising to initiate a bull call ladder spread where one can buy 1 lot of 9,300 strike at 87, simultaneously sell 1 lot of 9,400 strike at 56 and 1 lot of 9,500 strike at 35. So, the total inflow from this strategy is 4 points as per the closing price on Friday.

The maximum loss would be unlimited if Nifty expires above 9,604. The maximum profit of 104 points could be gained if Nifty expires in the range of 9,400-9,500. The lower breakeven level comes at 9,296 whereas a higher breakeven level comes at 9,604. Since the strategy is initiated with an inflow of 4 points, so there is no risk even if Nifty expires below 9,296.

Following is the payoff table:

(The author is Derivative and Technical analyst at Anand Rathi.)

