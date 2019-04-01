'Expect low volume growth for consumer firms on high inventory and unemplyment'

Vineeta Sharma

After making a swing low of 10,600, Nifty has rallied 9 percent primarily led by banking stocks. Throughout the rally, consumer-themed stocks including automobiles and FMCG have been muted. The marked underperformance by these sectors is due to the fact that the underlying volume growth for most of these companies has slowed.

Interestingly, the overall industry volume growth, particularly in the FMCG space, has been lower for the past two quarters, in spite of a higher reported growth due to the shift from unorganised to the organised segment after the implementation of GST.

Our consumer companies’ universe average volume growth remained 12 percent, 6 percent and 5 percent in Q1, Q2 and Q3 of FY19, respectively. In Q4 Fy19, we are factoring in a sub 5 percent volume growth for all companies, especially marked by lower growth in HUL and Dabur that were the flag bearers for growth in FMCG space.

Dabur management also indicated a slowdown in rural as well as urban growth on the back of tight liquidity, agrarian distress, prolonged winters, and joblessness.

In the automobiles sector, volume has been impacted by Kerala floods, liquidity issues, lack of new launches, higher fuel, and insurance cost leading to weak festive demand.

During the year April 2018 to February 2019, PV segment and 2-wheelers segment grew 3 percent and 7 percent YoY, respectively, while 3-wheelers grew 13 percent YoY. Currently, the dealer inventory across segment continues to be on the higher side that has forced the OEMs to cut the production in order to reduce the inventory level.

The consumer durables space too is expected to witness lower volume growth as there is high inventory in the distribution channel caused by unseasonal rains and prolonged winter in North.

Factors that are impacting rural growth are lower wages growth and lower rural inflation. Rural wages growth in December 2018 remained 3.84 percent, which is lower than previous four years (December 2017:4.21 percent, December 2016:6.07 percent, December 2015:4.68 percent and December 2014:4.58 percent) in the same period.

Other factors are tight liquidity issues, low farm output, depressed farm incomes and joblessness. GST rate cut is expected to benefit certain pockets for growth. Even in the recent budget, a boost to consumer spending was provided by the government but as the underlying reasons for lower volume growth remains firm, these short-term fixes will not bring structural growth in an immediate sense.

An investor looking to position one's portfolio for gains going forward should increase weights to corporate banks, cement, capex and defence infra-related companies as for the next government to boost the structural growth in the country, it will immediately need to work on the investment side of the economy.

Key trackables for consumers space this earning season will be volume growth, inventory levels in the distribution channel and price discounts in the market place.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

