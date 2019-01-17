Expect India's growth to be best in Asia this year: Nomura

Nomura is expecting India's growth to be the best in the Asian region in 2019. It is also positive on the market with a Nifty target of 12,170 for the year end which is a fourteen percent upside from current levels.

Sharing his views on the same, Jim McCafferty of Nomura, said: "In the context of the markets around India, we find that India is particularly attractive because of the growth in the economy which is more than 6 percent this year...also because India's companies are geared into that economic upcycle. So, I think it is a bit of context that India is one market that we are particularly fond of in the context of the Asia-Pacific."

"The one difference between China and India is India does have higher growth and potentially upside in terms of earnings growth. What China has, however, is probably a government that might get more involved in equity market. From growth context, there is no doubt the growth in India is better but I think from a stock market point of view, China might give some upside this year," he said.