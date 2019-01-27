Expect huge volatility; 3 buying ideas for medium to long term

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Countdown has begun for the interim Budget, but the market looks nervous before the February 1 exercise.

We have seen huge selloff in midcap and small-cap stocks in last 10-15 days while Nifty remained range bound during this period. The Budget will be announced on February 1 and Nifty’s range may break either side.

Some sectors are performing very well in Q3 while some sectors like auto, cement’s performance are below expectation during Q3. Last week, Maruti posted very poor numbers, stock crashed heavily and made fresh 52-week low. We have seen some rumor based huge selling ZEE group stocks.

This week, many companies will declare their Q3 numbers. January month’s expiry will do on January 31 and interim finance minister will declare interim budget on February 1. We are expecting huge volatility during this week, so it is better to avoid trading without strict stop loss during the week or avoid big commitment.

For the next week, Nifty has strong support at 10,800-10,740 levels and resistance at 10,940-11,035 levels.

Radico Khaitan:

Radico Khaitan is one of the largest players in the Indian spirits industry and owns brands like 8PM whisky, Magic Moments vodka, etc.

It operates three distilleries and one joint-venture with total capacity of 157 million litres (30 mn cases of IMFL and 7 mn cases of country liquor) and 33 bottling units spread across the country.

It is presently the market leader in premium vodka category with its brand Magic Moments. Company has posted strong numbers for Q3FY19.

During Q3FY19, its net profit increased by 49 percent to Rs 52.1 crore from Rs 35.02 crore on YoY basis on 18 percent higher sales of Rs 2,058.37 crore. During 9MFY19, its PAT grew 67 percent to Rs 149.01 crore from Rs 89.30 crore on 31.93 percent higher sales of Rs 6,079.74 crore.

RKL trades at PE ratio of 31x. The company’s strategy has been to drive growth that is led by premium products and is profitable, sustainable and responsible. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

PFC:

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) specialises in power sector financing, providing fund and non fund-based support for development of power projects in India.

The company’s project financing activities are primarily focused on the thermal and hydro-energy generation areas.

In addition, it finances renovation and modernisation of power projects, projects related to transmission and distribution of power, and shunt capacitor projects.

It has also initiated financing of projects based on renewable energy sources such as bio mass and wind power generation.

It has reported excellent results for H1FY19, income has improved by 6 percent YoY to Rs 14,382 crore while PAT increased by 16 percent to Rs 2,728 crore as against Rs 2,348 crore. Disbursements are up by 14 percent to Rs 30,486 crore during H1FY19. PFC has total loan book of around Rs 2,92,648 crore -- out of which 90 percent of the loan assets are regular in servicing of dues and no stress is envisaged.

Stock is trailing at PE of 5.5x, dividend yield is above 7 percent and its Price to Book value ratio is just 0.75. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Kaveri Seed Company:

Kaveri Seed is one of the fastest growing seed company in India with a large network of over 15,000 distributors and dealers spread across the country.

With one of the largest anthology of crop germplasm in the country, Kaveri’s draught and disease resistant as well as high yielding hybrid and varietal portfolio includes Cotton, Corn, Rice, Jowar, Bajra, as well as vegetable such as Tomato, Okra and gourds.

During H1FY19, company has posted net sales of Rs 657.08 crore with PAT of Rs 222.52 crore fetching an EPS of Rs 34.51. With tiny equity of just Rs 12.63 crore company has huge reserve of around Rs 1,021 crore. Stock is trading at PE ratio of just 17.8x. Company has total cash on books of Rs 427 crore as on September 30, 2018, while stock is available at market cap of Rs 3,730 crore.

This sector will remain in limelight in election time so we are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.com)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.