App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect high volatility in 2019, current market best suited for short-term traders: Kotak Securities

Apart from global connectivity and faster transmission of communication, even protective measures from regulatory bodies have played major role in increasing volatility.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shrikant Chouhan

Volatility is increasing and making it heaven for short-term traders. However, for positional traders it is one of the toughest market and this happens, whenever the market trades in a corrective upward.

Most of the time, markets move to expected (predefined) positional targets, but that is after a greater amount of volatility. Sharp turns are basic characteristics of such corrective moves and hence timely execution of predefined strategy only works.

We expect volatility to be higher in 2019 than what we witnessed in 2018. Apart from global connectivity and faster transmission of communication, even protective measures from regulatory bodies have also played a major role in the increasing volatility. Moves that were first witnessed on a quarterly basis are now being witnessed on weekly basis because of increasing volatility.

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

If we look into the recent past, there were several examples when markets took sharp turns. Sharp down move from 10,710 and sudden up move from 10,105 in the month of October 2018. In the month of December 2018, up move from 10,333 and a sharp decline from 10,961.

The ideal strategy will be to trade in the direction of predefined targets without keeping an egoistic view. Such markets are best for short-term traders, as they get large trending moves in very short time frames, that too without keeping a specific view on the market.

In the previous week, the market conquered 10,950 levels comfortably, within the given period this has given an indication that Nifty is heading for 11,200/11,300 in next few weeks or months.

Due to retracement and weak breadth, the market corrected to extreme levels like 10,750/10,740, which is 40% retracement of the previous up move between 10,333 and 10,985.

We are of the view that Nifty should halt and reverse from 10,750. In case if it fails due to steep global weakness in the short term then 10,650/10,670 should be the area of taking a contra view of the long view in the market. For trend followers, our suggestion is to wait till markets form a reversal pattern form any of the given levels.

The author is a senior VP (technical research), Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 08:46 am

tags #Kotak Securities #MARKET OUTLOOK #market tips #markets #stocks

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.