'Expect gold to remain in tight range as uncertainty over trade war continues'

Jigar Trivedi

Last week, MCX gold was down approximately 1 percent and COMEX gold fell 0.3 percent as developments in the trade war between the US and China took centre stage and traders waited for key monthly employment data from the US, which will release on December 10. Bullions fell further as traders expected the US to withdraw December 15 tariffs deadline.

The flip-flop in trade talks continued between the US & China. Initially, Trump's comments on US legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong made the possibilities of a trade agreement look bleak.

The sentiment worsened when he added that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the US presidential election in November 2020 since he had no deadline in talks.

Heightening tensions with Beijing, the US House of Representatives backed legislation that would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown on its Muslim minority.

On Wednesday, however, Trump said that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive.

The next day he added that the trade talks were "moving right along", while Beijing reiterated their stance on withdrawal of the 15th December tariffs as part of an interim deal to de-escalate their 17-month trade war. Amid all these, traders absolutely stayed away from creating huge positions in the yellow metal.

The dollar faltered sharply since a couple of data disappointed the street. ISM manufacturing PMI for November fell. Jobs growth is slowing according to the ADP. However, few data sets provided support to the dollar. Jobless claims in the US fell last week to the lowest level since April, signalling resilience ahead of the jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls for November rose at the fastest pace in 10 months and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent a month ago.

In its monthly ETF report, the WGC said that gold jewellery demand weakened by 16 percent in Q3 2019 as compared to Q3 2018 due to higher prices. Investment demand in Q3 2019 rose 110 percent to reach from Q3 2018.

Gold-backed ETF holdings hit a record high in September of 2,855 tonnes surpassing the previous peak in December 2012 of 2,841 tonnes. Central banks purchase slowed in Q3 2019 by 38 percent from Q3 2018. Hence overall sentiment has been bearish for the bullions.

We expect the yellow metal to remain in a tight range since uncertainty regarding the trade war has not reduced. On the other side, the dollar has rebounded as US reported the strongest jobs data in 10 months.

The Labour Department must have closely watched monthly employment report. Recent reports on the trade deficit, manufacturing PMI, housing and orders for goods have offered a fairly upbeat assessment of the US economy

The Fed's policymakers are expected to highlight the economy's resilience when they meet on December 10-11.

On the trade front, US President Donald Trump said that the US was having meetings and discussions with China "that are going well." However, Department of Commerce said 15th December tariffs were still in place hence provided some support for safe-haven buyers.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold in the range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent. Investors were also looking forward to New European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting on Thursday. Hence the yellow metal may stay in a tight range for now.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited.)