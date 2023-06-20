Expect GDP boost of about $100 billion in the next 3 years as China+1 gains steam, says Saurabh Mukherjea

Macellus Investment Managers' founder and chief investment officer, Saurabh Mukherjea

Marcellus Investment Managers' founder and chief investment officer Saurabh Mukherjea has said the shift in trade flows triggered by China+1 sentiment will add about $ 100 billion to India’s GDP over the next three years, conservatively. “That’s a conservative estimate. The actual numbers could be 2x, 3x of that number,” Mukherjea said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Currently, three major global industries where China+1 shift is most evident, are estimated at around $1 trillion. The global smartphone industry is roughly about $400 billion, medical equipment and devices is a $300 billion and APIs constitute about $250-300.

In these industries, China makes up for 60-70 percent of global production. India, on the other hand, has less a 10 percent share. “India is barely at $100 billion and China is at $900 billion. But I reckon this flow is shifting,” Mukherjea said.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

The CIO said the shift that is underway is apparent in the commentary coming from Divi’s Lab and its customers in the US. Divi’s Laboratories is India's largest and the world's fifth-largest API manufacturer and a major holding in Marcellus portfolio.

“…I am personally invested in Divi’s through Marcellus for my parents,” said Mukherjea. "We can see how materially the outlook is changing for them (Divis). In contrast, for China’s largest API manufacturer, WuXi, we are hearing from WuXi’s clients that the US government is reluctant for American drug majors to give more business to China's WuXi. So, there is a big shift in pharma.”

Also read: KIE sees margin expansion for Sun Pharma despite high R&D spends

Apart from this sector, Mukherjea also highlighted the growth prospects of the smartphone industry. He emphasised Tim Cook's plans to shift about 25 percent of Apple’s production to India in three to four years.

"From Apple’s $220 billion worth of products, if India can produce $60 billion worth products annually, that's a big deal, as India makes only $ 5 billion to $6 billion worth smartphones every year currently." That indicates the scope for smartphone production to zoom 10x over the next 3-4 years. "These are seismic changes we witness only once in a lifetime," Mukherjea said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​