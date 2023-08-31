Expect BSE’s derivative market share to reach 10% in Q4 FY24: HDFC Securities

BSE’s expiry day market share has reached around 11 percent without any liquidity enhancement scheme (LES)

BSE has witnessed initial success in the much larger equity derivatives segment, currently dominated by NSE, and its market share is expected to reach around 10 percent in Q4 FY24, driven by the onboarding of large member brokers, the launch of new weekly index contracts, hedging activity and a continued increase in active traders, HDFC Securities said.

BSE’s market share in the equity derivatives segment reached 3.4 percent in August (compared to zero in April), driven by the launch of the weekly Sensex options contract in May 2023.

Besides, BSE’s expiry day market share has reached around 11 percent without any liquidity enhancement scheme (LES). The derivatives volume is organic and is driven by 219 members (proprietary and retail), the domestic brokerage firm said in a note.

However, it added that NSE’s derivative volume is ~30x larger than BSE and it has registered a 10Y volume CAGR of 62 percent.

“Index options account for ~99 percent of the derivatives volume (for both NSE and BSE) and there is a clear shift towards near-term expiry weekly contracts,” it noted.

NSE derives revenue of around Rs 100 billion from index options and BSE is venturing into this huge market.

“1 percent market share of derivatives is ~Rs 1 billion but BSE options realisation is 1/7th of NSE; thus ~1 percent derivatives market share for BSE will result in revenue of Rs 0.14 billion, which is 1.7/5 percent of BSE’s FY23 revenue/EBITDA,” it said.

BSE tried various pricing mechanisms (steep discount/nil charges) in most of its segments to compete with NSE but was unable to garner market share.

“The new management has decided to match pricing with NSE as exchange transaction charges do not trigger volume shifts. BSE has increased cash transactions, currency futures and listing fees to match with NSE,” HDFC Securities said.

BSE’s cash and listing charges are now at a premium to NSE.

BSE index options pricing is Rs 50/million versus Rs 350/million of NSE, it said, adding that there is enough scope for pricing revision in options.

HDFC Securities has a ‘buy’ call on BSE, with a target price of Rs 1,230, which represents a potential upside of 17 percent from the current levels of Rs 1,044.

Shares of BSE are up 88 percent this year till date.

