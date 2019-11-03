Expect breakout in ITC, traders should opt for 'Bull Call spread'

Chhitij Jain

Strategy Set-Up: Delta Based

In the current scenario, when bulls are dominating the market, many individual stocks are providing the highly rewarding trading opportunities in the form of options.

We have selected “ITC LTD” from the pack. Stock has corrected decently in the last few months and now providing a sign of life again. Looking at the current market scenario where Nifty is trading fairly bullish territory and Sensex has registered new records high, we are adopting a bullish strategy based on “Delta”.

As we are in the beginning of the November series, we believe that Theta neutral with Delta and Vega appreciating strategy should be adopted and “Bull Call Spread” can be formed.

Option Data

The option chain data suggesting that stock is going through the phase of base building and ready for probable breakout. At the money, put option of 260 strike price has added around 1.5 lakh shares in open interest and cumulative open interest has propelled to 825,600. Such a decent put writing in ATM put option is depicting the confidence of bulls.

On the call side the maximum open interest is placed at 270 strike price where approximately 25.5 lakhs contracts are open on short side. To take the extra room for profit we have included 275 CE in our strategy as other parameters are looking quite bullish. In the nutshell option data is suggesting that base for the counter has been established and bullish move till 270 expected in very short term.

Technical Structure

The technical structure is suggesting that stock is on the verge of big breakout. After a decent correction, the stock has consolidated in the last three months and formed a small rounding pattern.

There is a bullish crossover of major medium term and short term moving averages and RSI has started trading in bullish zone after a six months of consolidation. ADX is trading above 20 level after a long time and suggesting that trending move on the upside is shaping up. The probable target of the breakout is 275 and that’s why we are including 275 CE in our strategy.

Strategy: Bull Call Spread (November 28 Contract)

Considering the initial phase of the November series and anticipated breakout in the counter, we have opted to use Delta and Vega to ride the premium and put Theta in a neutral trajectory.

Traders can expect the breakout in the stock which will lead to increase in Vega and Delta in the option premium whereas Theta decay will play a very minor role.

“Bull Call Spread” can be formed where ATM call option can be bought and OTM call option can be sold simultaneously to hedge the position. The strategy would offer the limited gain and limited loss.

7.65 DELTA & VEGA (0.55 & 0.28)2.50 DELTA & VEGA (0.24 & 0.22)9.85 POINTS (AT AND ABOVE 275): 5.15

BREAKEVEN POINT: 265.30

(The Author is CFA at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers)