Expect bond markets to continue with the negative bias: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.72-7.77 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets are expected to continue with the negative bias amidst subdued participation. There are no major triggers lined up till next week's inflation release and yields will track global markets, US treasury yields in particular."He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.72-7.77 percent today."