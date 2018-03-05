App
Mar 05, 2018 08:24 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect bond markets to continue with the negative bias: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.72-7.77 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets are expected to continue with the negative bias amidst subdued participation. There are no major triggers lined up till next week's inflation release and yields will track global markets, US treasury yields in particular."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.72-7.77 percent today."

