Expect bond markets in cautious mode ahead of CPI data: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets are expected to be in cautious mode ahead of the CPI inflation data later today. The expectations of a softer reading can lend a positive bias but the uptick in US treasury yields following strong payroll data might prove to be a dampener."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade in a range of 7.64-7.70 percent today," he said.