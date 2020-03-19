'Expect additional $1-2 bil FII outflow, need co-ordinated action from world authorities once COVID-19 is controlled'

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has roiled global markets triggering massive sell-offs across all asset classes. The pandemic has nearly 166 countries in its grip with Europe emerging as the next hotbed after China.

The Indian equity market has wiped off more than 36 percent from their record highs touched in January this year and gold, which is a safe haven asset, also fell over 13 percent from its high.

"In today's world, the crisis will pass over at some point of time and these price levels will never be seen again once the market bottoms out, but there is no way to time the market bottom. We need to see how long the virus will take to control, how much is the business impact," Ravi Dharamshi, CIO at Valuequest Investment told Moneycontrol.

He said there was financial tailspin, brokerages were facing a lot of issues as they are paying margins, collaterals already halved in value, leverage unwinding continued. "So we have to ensure that we have to survive that, then only everything gets back on track."

"On a daily basis, the market needs to stop the fall at least for a couple of days, then it can get ended for a while," he added.

He feels there will be a rebound at some point of time as elastic already stretched on other side. "Everyone will get a chance to exit, then there will be sell-off again, usually it happens in this kind of environment, you have to be there else will not get a chance again."

State governments started taking adequate measures to limit the virus spread by shutting down all malls, schools, colleges, gathering places, travel to some extent. Globally all central banks announced several measures including fiscal stimulus and interest rate cuts, but that is unlikely to curtail the losses of equity as the situation is dire.

In India also, the Reserve Bank of India has been ensuring that liquidity should not get impacted in the financial system.

"Some amount of confidence-building measures should be taken by the government, western countries already did the same, research to contain COVID-19 has been going on worldwide. Soon we will have to address that," Dharamshi said.

So far, there has been over $6 billion of FII outflow, another $1-2 billion outflows can be possible in coming days, he said, adding Indian market is not the liquid one in the world.

If the gold can fall, US dollar and bond markets behave wildly, most of other asset classes are suffering, hence we need co-ordinated action from the world authorities, he feels.