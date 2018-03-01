Expect 10-year bond yield to trade between 7.65-7.75%: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "Indian government bonds appear to have stabilised after the 10-year benchmark bond yield touched 7.80 percent last week."

"We expect government bonds to consolidate at current levels before charting their next course based on the developments in the local and global macro-economic landscape."

"A weekly close below 7.60 percent may indicate a reversal in the current uptrend in yields. That said, we expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 7.65-7.75 percent in the near term," he added.