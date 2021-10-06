Exclusive | Flurry of IPOs around Diwali to force online giants to price their IPO reasonably

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

With a proposed new-share sale of Rs 16,600 crore, online payments giant PayTM ranks high among initial public offerings (IPOs) in India. The listing could also serve as a bellwether for many others planning to tap the markets. Sources told Moneycontrol that PayTM, which along with others like fashion-focused e-commerce player Nykaa, are aiming for a pre-Diwali launch subject to Securities and Exchange Board of India approval, could price the IPO at a reasonable level given the current market condition.

Persons close to the development suggest that PayTM may consider a valuation even lower than $20 billion for the IPO valuation to attract investors, primarily retail. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that foreign investors had shown strong demand at a valuation of $20-22 billion valuation, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Sources suggest there is strong investor interest in the Nykaa issue as well. Nykaa is attracting demand at a valuation of over $6 billion but investment banker-turned-founder Falguni Nayar wants to price the IPO at $5-6 billion, those aware of the plans told Moneycontrol.

Value for Investors

“We don’t want to take the whole juice out of the value, we want to leave some value on the table for the investors to gain from the listing,” one person said on condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol’s queries to PayTM and Nykaa on the IPO developments did not elicit a response.

Others looking at a pre-Diwali IPO include digital payments company Mobikwik and insurance aggregator Policybazaar among reasonably sized online companies. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and WestBridge Capital-backed Star Health Insurance’s IPO is also in the offing in the same period.

An online giant aiming for a large IPO early next year is also keeping a close eye on how the large issuances fare this Diwali, especially that of PayTM, said a person in the know, requesting anonymity. “Success of many future issuances hinges on the success of the mother of all IPOs, PayTM,” the person said.

Also Read: IPO rush | 30 firms may float public issues in October-November to mop up Rs 45,000 crore

Valuation dependent on market condition

Key investors like venture capitalists who stand to gain from the IPO boom of their portfolio companies have also started recognising the importance of fairly priced IPOs.

“Given the large issuance of paper from so many multiple-billion-dollar companies called unicorns and decacorns, founders will have to price their IPO attractively,” a senior investment banker told Moneycontrol.

Experts close to the developments of these IPOs said that given global markets have turned volatile and India is not immune to it, companies are circumspect about the success of their issuances. The China factor and the possibility of a nationwide power shortage too have dented market sentiment. Cost inflation-led margin erosion is also likely to impact the earnings season. Considering these factors, decision makers are treading the IPO route with caution.

All eyes are on market regulator SEBI, which is in the process of assessing several draft red herring prospectuses, as public market aspirants await the final approval to ride the Diwali rush on Dalal Street.