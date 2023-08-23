Excel Realty N Infra’s four audit committee members fined Rs 2 lakh each

Through financial misrepresentation, the company had hid risk to 66 percent of its total assets.

Audit committee members of Excel Realty N Infra have been fined Rs 8 lakh by the market regulator, for failing to report financial irregularities in the company.

Binoy Gupta, Subrata Kumar Dey, Subir Kumar Banerjee and Ramesh M Joshi have been fined Rs 2 lakh each for failing “to perform their duty of keeping oversight on the financial reporting and also failed to review financial statements and failed to disclose related party transactions”, according to the order dated August 23, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

On July 28, the regulator fined the company’s CMD Lakhmendra Khurana Rs 1 crore, two executive directors Rs 25 lakh each, the company Rs 10 lakh and the former CFO Rs 15 lakh after investigations revealed that the company had misrepresentated financial statements. Through this misrepresentation, it had hid risk to 66 percent of its total assets, including the one from making an investment of Rs 7.3 crore in a company that was struck off — from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ registry — two years prior to that.

The committee members offered various explanations and defences to explain the lapse, but Sebi’s Adjudicating Officer Amit Kapoor did not accept these.

Gupta and Dey said that they were not concerned with the day-to-day affairs of “Excel” and cannot be held responsible for lapses, if any.

To this, the order stated, “Contention raised by said Noticees is misplaced as the Noticees were part of the audit committee and were entrusted with the responsibilities of oversight of financial statements and reviewing the same with the management of listed entity… there is nothing on record to show that Noticees, being Audit Committee members, had raised any objections on the wrong doings regarding misrepresentation of financial statements of ‘Excel’”.”

Banerjee (Noticee 3) stated that he had been assured by the company’s MD that utmost transparency would be maintained and that he was never given access to the company’s books.

To this, the order stated, “Member of the Audit committee cannot abdicate from liability merely by stating that he was not provided access to books of the company or was never informed about any investment of the company or minutes of meetings were not shared with him… Noticee no. 3 ought to have shown due diligence by raising red flag by asking the management about investments made by the company.” It added that Banerjee had resigned on March 6, 2023, “an afterthought to prevent any regulatory action against him”.

Joshi stated that the burden under the Listing Regulations is upon the company and not the Audit Committee members. He added that unless the charges against the company and its management are established the charges against the member of Audit Committee cannot be established.

To this, the order stated that Sebi’s order dated July 28, 2023, has established charges against the company and its management and also passed necessary direction.