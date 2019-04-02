App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Organics climbs 18% as Tamil pollution board revokes factory closure

After careful consideration of the material facts TSPCB issued permanent revocation of closure order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Everest Organics shares shot up nearly 18 percent intraday on April 2 after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Board revoked its factory closure order.

The stock rallied 160 percent in last six months.

It was quoting at Rs 226.00, up Rs 30.65, or 15.69 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE, at 11:36 hours IST.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company said Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has inspected its facility for pollution control issues and after careful consideration of the material facts issued permanent revocation of closure order.

Pursuant to temporary revocation of factory closure order received from TSPCB on November 8, 2018, the TSPCB after careful analysis and deliberation of the material facts of the case found that the management has taken adequate steps to comply with the provisions of TSPCB towards the environmental safety, it added.

The company said it has invested huge amount in ETP and zero liquid discharge of pollutants from its facility.

"Permanent revocation of closure order is result of greater investment that the company has made on the pollution and environmental measures," Sri Kakarlapudi Srihari Raju, Managing Director, Everest Organics said.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Everest Organics

