Eveready Industries shares jump 20%, hit 52-week high

Shares of Eveready Industries India jumped 20 percent to hit 52-week high of Rs 311.70 in intraday trade on BSE on February 26.

Shares of the company surged after media reports emerged that the Burman family may become joint promoters of the company along with the Khaitan family.

"The Burman family, the single-largest investor in Eveready Industries with a 20% stake, may become joint promoters of the battery maker along with the Khaitan family," reported Mint, quoting sources.

Owing to the default of payments, lenders of Eveready Industries have sold pledged shares in the last two years, dragging the shareholding of the Khaitan family to 4.5 percent from 44.1 percent.

