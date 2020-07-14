Eveready Industries share price jumps 10% on reports of Dabur promoters picking stake

Shares of Eveready Industries India surged 10 percent in intraday trade on BSE on July 14 after the promoters of Dabur reportedly bought an 8.8 percent stake in the company through a bulk deal.

The Burman family confirmed the purchase to CNBC-TV18. The spokesperson said the investment in Eveready was purely in the family’s personal capacity and its stake in Eveready had risen to 20 percent now.

As per CNBC-TV18, the Burman family is the largest strategic investor in Eveready.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the development.

The BSE has sought a clarification from Eveready Industries India regarding the Burman's picking up an 8.8 percent stake in it.

The reply is still awaited.

At around 1310 hours, shares of Eveready Industries were trading 9.96 percent higher at Rs 88.90 on BSE.