Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eveready Industries drops over 3% after weak Q2 results

Net sales of the company for the September quarter were Rs 383.49 crore, a slight drop from the Rs 398.25 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Eveready Industries India fell 3 percent in early trade after the company reported a 32 percent drop year-on-year (YoY) in net profit for the September quarter.

Stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 175 on the NSE but recovered later.

The dry cell battery maker reported a net profit of Rs 24.66 crore for the quarter, down 32 percent from the same period last year.

Net sales of the company for the September quarter were Rs 383.49 crore, a slight drop from the Rs 398.25 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Eveready industries added that the depreciating rupee is a cause for concern.

At 09:18 hours, Eveready Industries India was quoting at Rs 183.15 on the BSE, down 2.40 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 10:27 am

