App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down D-St: Sensex holds 38K; Nifty takes support at 200-EMA

S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 1.1 percent, while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down by 0.6 percent

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bears remained in control of D-Street for the third consecutive day in a row to hit a fresh 2-month low on July 22. Sensex managed to hold on to 38,000 towards the close after it breached the level intraday. Nifty got support near its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Selling in heavyweights like HDFC twins, ITC, and Bajaj Finance kept the market under pressure. Banking stocks remained under pressure with Nifty Bank recording a fall of nearly 500 points or 1.63 percent.

In terms of sectoral losers, the S&P BSE Finance index fell 2.2 percent, followed by the S&P BSE FMCG index that was down 1.4 percent, and the S&P BSE Bankex that was down 1.4 percent.

Close

In the broader market, S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 1.1 percent, while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down by 0.6 percent.

related news

The fall in the benchmark indices was largely due to muted global cues, mixed earnings from India Inc. that reflected signs of a slowdown in the economy, persistent selling by foreign investors, and fall in key heavyweight stocks in the banking pack.

The market is likely to remain volatile ahead of the F&O expiry on July 25 The next big support for the index is placed at 200-day exponential moving average placed at 11,294, and below that 200-day moving average level placed at 11,127.

But, after witnessing a fall from a high of 11,982 on July 5, the index is trading near key support levels and should ideally see a technical bounce back, suggest experts.

"Nifty should see a bounce from current levels after a sharp fall from the high of 11,982 over the past 13 days," Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Volatility in the market will be high concerning F&O expiry this week and earnings of individual stocks. On the higher side, 11,480-11,500 will act as strong resistance for Nifty over the next few days,” he said.

Stocks in news:

RIL rose 2.5 percent after it reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10,104 crore for the June quarter, up 6.8 percent from a year ago.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3 percent despite brokerages said the lender is expected to report healthy growth in June quarter.

HDFC Bank shares fell 3 percent after moderate weakness in Q1 asset quality and a slowdown in retail loan growth, but brokerages remained positive on the stock.

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) shed 2 percent despite the company posted a profit of Rs 112.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

Cipla was down over 1 percent after the US drug regulator issued seven observations to the Bengaluru facility.

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 7 percent after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

Global update:

Asian markets ended lower with Shanghai Composite shedding 1.27 percent at 2,886.97, Nikkei slipped 0.23 percent to 21,416.79, while Kospi ended marginally lower at 2,093.34.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.