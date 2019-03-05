App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down Dalal Street: A close above 11K could trigger short covering rally in Nifty

Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management said once we see a sustainable move above 11,000, it could trigger short coverings in the market thanks to huge Put Writing seen around 11,000-11,200.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian markets witnessed a strong session despite muted global cues that suggest bulls are here to stay. The index not only reclaimed 10,900 but closed just a shade below 11,000.

Positive services PMI data, rise in rupee boosted the sentiments. The broader markets continued their outperformance for the fourth straight session in a row.

Traction was seen in high beta names as both Small and Midcap indices outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed 2.01 percent higher and the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 3.1 percent compared to 1.05 percent rise in Sensex.

Technically, the S&P BSE Sensex closed above its 200-DMA placed around 36,071 while Nifty50 also climbed above its long-term average placed at 10,863, which is positive news for the bulls.

related news

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 378 points higher at 36,442 while the Nifty50 added 123 points to end at 10,987.

In terms of sectors, barring IT which ended lower, strong buying was witnessed across all the other sectors such as auto, oil & gas, consumer durables, metals, and realty being the top gainers, up 2-3.1 percent.

Experts attributed the gains ease in tension around a geopolitical situation that supported investors’ sentiment. But, the broader market and non-Nifty50 stocks have become the talking point that outperformed benchmark indices for yet another day.

“In the last 2-3 trading sessions what we have observed is a clear up move coming in lot of non-Nifty50 names that indicates that the rally is now broad-based and if the rally sustains then we are clearly poised for an up move towards 11,300-11,400 in next few weeks,” Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management

“But, once we see a sustainable move above 11,000, it could trigger short coverings in the market thanks to huge Put Writing seen around 11,000-11,200,” he said.

Stocks in news

ITC shares rallied nearly 2 percent after a media report suggested that the company is likely to have hiked the price of three cigarette brands.

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam surged 10 percent after the company received order worth Rs 475 crore.

Shares of Tata Motors gained 7 percent on the buzz of stake sale by the company in JLR. Meanwhile, the company reported a weak set of sales numbers for the month of February 2019.

The share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company surged 5 percent after the company received three letters of intent of Rs 187 crore.

Selan Exploration Technology rose 5 percent after Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas approved the proposal for grant of extension of 10 years w.e.f. 13.03.2020 for the entire contract area measuring 36 Sq. Km of Bakrol field.

Global Update

European markets are trading flat to positive as investors are monitoring various political developments across the globe.

Asian markets ended mixed as China slashed its growth target to 6-6.5 percent. Shanghai Composite rose 0.88 percent to 3,054.25, while Hang Seng index ended flat at 28961.60.

Nikkei was down 0.44 percent to 21,726.28, while Kospi shed 0.52 percent to 2,179.23.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bank of Baroda Slashes Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get C ...

Sensex Surges 378 Points Tracking Positive Domestic Cues

Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensio ...

Pininfarina Battista - The World's First Pure Electric Luxury Hyper GT ...

In Numbers | South Africa's All-rounder Conundrum Needs Sorting

IL&FS Board Charges Former Directors of Money Laundering, Criminal Int ...

Expecting Govt to Answer for Unfinished Works Has Become a New Trend, ...

Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedd ...

PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists An ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

US to end preferential trade agreement with India: Donald Trump's prot ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.