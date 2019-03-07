App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Evening Walk Down D-Street: BoB, Tata Steel among top stocks which are looking attractive; here’s why

IT stocks succumbed to selling pressure for yet another day as the rupee hit a 2-month high. Wipro was down 3 percent, while Infosys and Tech Mahindra shed a little over 1 percent each.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

A day of profit booking for D-Street but benchmark indices managed to close the day in green and well above their crucial support levels on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex which was up nearly 200 points closed with gains of just 89 points towards the close of the trade while Nifty50 managed to hold on to 11050 levels. The index finally closed 5 points up 11,058.

Broader market indices showed signs of weakness, but the overall market depth was tilted in favor of the buyers. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed 0.3 percent lower while the Small-cap index closed 0.11 percent down.

IT stocks succumbed to selling pressure for yet another day as the rupee hit a 2-month high. Wipro was down 3 percent, while Infosys and Tech Mahindra shed a little over 1 percent each.

related news

However, there were a lot of stock specific opportunities which are available for traders, suggest experts. Investors should not turn their eye away from PSU banks, as well as metals which are moving higher post correction, they say.

“PSU banks, as well as metals, are beaten down sectors which are now moving higher. In the PSU Banks, we are recommending BoB, SBI, and PNB. In the private banking space, we like Axis Bank,” Yogesh Mehta, VP, retail research, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“In the metal space, we like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power look promising. Select pharma stocks are also looking attractive in the short term such as Lupin, and in the auto space, M&M is looking good,” added Mehta.

Stocks in news:

Sugar stocks closed mostly higher after the Cabinet approved the allocation of additional funds to sugar mills.

NHPC shares rallied more than 3 percent after the Cabinet Committee approved the company's investment in Chenab valley power project and acquisition of Lanco's Teesta hydro project.

The share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) gained nearly 3 percent after the company's construction arm secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.

Shares of Biocon fell 2.3 percent after receiving six observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on inspection of the company's Bengaluru facility.

IDFC First Bank slipped over 4 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock. Commenting on valuations, the global investment bank in a report said that 1.3x FY20e P/B (price-to-book value) is expensive relative to peers.

Global Updates:

European markets are trading lower by 0.5 percent on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision.

Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday on the back of third consecutive day of losses from Wall Street. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.14 percent to close at 3,106.42, while Nikkei fell 0.65 percent to close at 21,456.01.

Hang Seng index shed 0.8 percent to 28779.45, while Kospi declined 0.45 percent to end at 2,165.79.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Thai Court Bans Political Party for Nominating Princess Ubolratana for ...

Indian Boxing Stars Set For Weight Change as AIBA Rejigs Olympic Divis ...

Purchased, Polished and Kept in Glass Cabin, UP BJP to Bring Out 'Luck ...

UK Will Delay Brexit if Lawmakers Reject PM Theresa May's Deal: Financ ...

JeM Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Hafiz Saeed's Plea for Removal of Terrorist Tag Rejected by UN, Pak Di ...

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Takes Women Achievers' Suggestions for Manifesto

Only 70 Out of 119 Jet Airways Aircraft Operational: DGCA Official

MS Dhoni Hosts Dinner Party For Team India in Ranchi

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.