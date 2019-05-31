Evening Walk Down D-St: Nirmala Sitharaman new FM! Nifty rises 1.4% in May

The D-street witnessed volatility on May 31 after the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the list of ministers in the new government's Cabinet.

Amit Shah assumed the role of Home Minister, while Nirmala Sitharaman took over as the Finance Minister and Corporate Affairs Minister.

Most experts on D-Street gave a positive outlook on the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Nirmala Sitharaman is an excellent choice as Finance Minister, PM Modi’s 2.0 cabinet team of ministers. Besides having relevant qualifications as an MA in Economics, she has played varied roles in corporate life, including work related to the field of economics,” Amar Ambani, President & Research Head, YES Securities told Moneycontrol.

“She has done justice to the portfolios managed so far, whether as the national spokesperson or even as the Defence Minister. She has a strong personality and seems like a task-master with an eye for detail; qualities that are much needed to bring sweeping changes,” he said.

The market witnessed a historical month as both Sensex and Nifty touched fresh record highs in May. The S&P BSE Sensex claimed 40,000 while the Nifty50 scaled past the 12,000 mark to hit a fresh record high of 12,041.

During May series, the Nifty50 rose nearly 1.48 percent, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied by 1.7 percent.

The final tally on D-Street – S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.3 percent or 117 points to 39,714 while the Nifty50 closed 23 points lower at 11,922 on May 31.

During the week, both Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.7 percent. The biggest sectoral loser was Nifty Auto which dropped 3.4 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank which closed 2.4 percent lower, and Nifty Pharma index that slipped 1.8 percent for the week ended May 31.

Sectors which witnessed buying include IT which was up 3.8 percent, followed by Nifty Energy which gained 1.8 percent.

Top Sensex gainers: Asian Paints (up 2.4 percent), TCS (up 2.4 percent), and HCL Technologies (up 1.5 percent).

Top Sensex losers: Yes Bank (down 4.2 percent), ITC (down 3.6 percent), and M&M (down 2.1 percent).

Stocks in news:

Global brokerage firms remained positive on state-owned oil & gas exploration company ONGC despite a weak Q4 show, with CLSA expecting a big re-rating on the stock. ONGC closed 1.3 percent higher on the BSE.

Share price of Berger Paints (India) rose more than 10 percent after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

PC Jeweller shed 4 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 376.8 crore in the Jan-March quarter.

Glenmark Pharma dropped 1.5 percent as global brokerage house CLSA downgraded the stock after March quarter earnings missed analyst estimates.

Shares of NCC tank 16 percent after the newly instated Andhra Pradesh government decided to cancel all projects sanctioned prior to April 1 by the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government but work on which was yet to take-off.

Global cues:

Asian indices ended mostly lower on May 31 after China’s manufacturing data fell below analysts’ expectations. Nikkei shed 1.63 percent at 20,601.19, Shanghai Composite was down 0.24 percent at 2,898.70, while Kospi added 0.14 percent at 2,041.74.

European markets were trading lower on May 31 after US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.