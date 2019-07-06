App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 08:08 AM IST

'Even-keel kind of budget 2019 without any significant takeaways for metals and mining'

Services of exploration, mining or drilling of petroleum crude or natural gas or both, witness a GST rate revision from 18 percent to 12 percent. In the coal mining industry, this will improve the inverted-duty structure situation a bit

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Niladri Bhattacharjee

This was an even-keel kind of budget without any significant takeaways for the metals and mining industry.

Continued thrust on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Jal Shakti, Jal Jeevan, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, UDAAN, Jal Marg Vikas projects, and public-private-partnership (PPP) in railway infra development will sustain business-as-usual growth of the metals and mining sector.

The Economic Survey of India unveiled on July 04, laid special importance on renewable sector growth, and growth of electric vehicles, etc.

The Survey, however, maintained that thermal power would continue to contribute 60 percent of the power generation. Thus, it has been maintained that coal mining would continue its charted path of capacity addition.

In the metals space, customs duty on gold and other precious metals has been hiked from 10 percent to 12.5 percent. The government has focused on incentivising domestic value addition by reducing customs duty on inputs and raw materials for the following:

Image12572019

Additionally, certain changes have been made in customs duty to provide level playing field to the domestic industry. Below table provides the details:

Image13572019

Base metal fittings, mountings and similar articles suitable for furniture, doors, staircases, windows, blinds, and hinges for automobiles have been proposed rate of duty at 15 percent, up from 10 percent.

On the goods and services tax (GST) front, rates have been reduced for various services to support economic activity.

Services of exploration, mining or drilling of petroleum crude or natural gas or both, witness a GST rate revision from 18 percent to 12 percent. In the coal mining industry, this will improve the inverted-duty structure situation a bit.

(The author is Partner – Mining and Metals, KPMG in India.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget 2019 India #Expert Columns #Indian Budget 2019 #Stocks Views #union budget 2019 #Union Budget 2019-20 #Union Budget Highlights

