EV adoption could blow a hole in IGL’s biz in the long run

The shift to electrical vehicles (EVs) is powering up across the world. However, this surge could bowl over some existing businesses. Several analysts have flagged that the EV theme poses a great threat to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), albeit in the longer term.

Rising EV penetration has been a key threat for city gas distributors (CGDs) with their key CNG or compressed natural gas business taking a hit. For IGL, the CNG business, which offers motorists and alternative to fossil fuels like petrol and diesel, accounts for nearly 70-75 percent volume while domestic piped natural gas (PNG, supplying cooking gas to homes as an alternative to liquefied petroleum gas or LPG cylinders) forms 14 percent and the remainder comes from industrial or commercial PNG, analysts said.

Brokerage views on IGL

IGL is a joint venture promoted by GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and the Delhi government. It operates in two business segments: CNG and PNG. The CNG business involves distribution of CNG to automobiles through gas stations, whereas through its PNG business the company supplies natural gas to homes and commercial and industrial establishments.

Delhi forms about 65 percent of the total volumes for IGL while Haryana is 5 percent.

IGL plans to incur a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500-1,600 crore over the next two to three years, primarily towards setting up CNG stations in new geographical areas. It aims to increase its CNG station count to 100 in FY24 from 81 in FY23. With that, the CGD targets boosting its volume share from outside the Delhi and NCR regions to 40 percent, from 15 percent currently. The remaining 60 percent volume is intended to come from Delhi and NCR or the National Capital Region.

Amid concerns over higher air pollution levels and with regulatory support, Delhi has been more aggressive in adopting fuels that have lower emissions. These worries have also driven the push towards the EV theme even as there is a paucity of supporting infrastructure in the way of charging stations and the like. Recently, the Delhi government proposed that all new vehicles used in the cab aggregator business or for as delivery vehicles be electric.

This could be a wrinkle for IGL. The management highlighted that buses currently account for around 20 percent of CNG volumes, while taxis and three-wheelers account for 30 percent. A vast majority of cab aggregator fleets are also CNG-run. Hence, analysts are of the view that aggressive EV policies by the Delhi government may challenge volume growth in the medium to long term.

In recent years, IGL’s CNG growth has also been driven by discretionary private vehicle demand. “Reduced arbitrage for CNG (versus petrol/diesel) and increasing availability of lower-priced EV vehicles (around Rs1 million range), this demand can also move toward EVs (over CNG), in our view,” according to Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage firm has moderated its volume and margin assumptions both in the near and short term on weaker demand, reducing arbitrage compared to petrol or diesel and the rising EV threat.

The CGD acknowledged the threat from EVs, but said it does not affect near-term demand because any policy regarding EVs will first have an impact on petrol or diesel vehicles and then on CNG-run ones. Most analysts also believe that EVs are not an immediate threat to the CNG market but they could have a long-term impact.

Near-term volume growth a key trigger

Over the next two or three years, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers sees many levers for IGL’s volumes to grow, including CNG network expansion, rising residential penetration and a ramp-up in new regions. Strong CNG vehicle conversions of over 15,000 a month and policy changes to support industrial volumes could be triggers for volume growth in the near term.

Some analysts have also pointed out that in the near term, it appears difficult for the state government to introduce electric buses, which come for around Rs 85 lakh each even after a 40 percent subsidy compared with Rs 45 lakh for the CNG variant, due to strained state financials post pandemic.

In sum, analysts believe rising EV penetration in Delhi could derail the growth outlook for CNG in the long run but not have much impact in the short to medium term.

IGL CNG volume growth

Long-term volume growth murky

“While the company has a strong volume growth potential in the near term, the long-term volume growth remains a challenge due to threat from electric vehicles,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.

The EV threat appears to be a long-term one because several market participants believe that the transition would take time due to hiccups like the necessary charging infrastructure.

“Over the next seven or eight years probably, the EV threat could be more substantial for IGL,” said a research analyst from a domestic brokerage firm who asked not to be identified.

IGL is not sitting idle. The company has already set up battery swapping stations for electric two- and three-wheelers and has tied up with Tata Power to set up charging stations, and plans to expand the number of EV charging stations to 210 over the next 12 to 18 months. However, according to the research analyst cited above, this does not help the cause until and unless there is clarity over revenue monetisation.

Even Aditya Shah, founder of JST Investments, believes the transition to EV is likely to face delays as infrastructure for the same is not yet affordable and profitable for all players involved. Though he likes the IGL business model, he also sees EVs as a material threat in the long run.

As per IGL’s management, almost half of the incremental volume in the next two years is likely to come from the industrial segment, which would not only put pressure on IGL’s EBITDA/scm (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation per standard cubic metre), but also make it more volatile, noted Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Era of double-digit volume growth is over

CNG’s advantage in comparison to petrol or diesel has already eroded significantly in the past two years and will progressively erode further, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage believes that the era of double-digit volume growth is behind IGL.

Already, in several places CNG is more expensive or nearly on a par with diesel, some analysts highlighted.

Kotak Institutional Equities explained that city gas distribution costs for the priority CNG segment will progressively increase due to the growing share of new gas and higher APM or administered pricing mechanism shortfall. However, prices for petrol or diesel may not increase much.

“On our estimates, despite the APM prices being reduced to $6.5 per mmbtu (million British thermal units), overall gas costs for CGDs’ priority sector needs have increased nearly 4.5 times (versus 1HFY22),” the brokerage said.