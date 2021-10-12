MARKET NEWS

European Union holds world's largest 'green bond' sale

'This represents the world's largest green bond issuance ever,' said the bloc's executive, adding that demand by investors exceeded 135 billion euros.

October 12, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST
The EU drew massive demand on Tuesday for its "green bonds", raising 12 billion euros ($14 billion) in the world's biggest issuance of sustainable debt, the European Commission said in a statement.

"This represents the world's largest green bond issuance ever," said the bloc's executive, adding that demand by investors exceeded 135 billion euros.
