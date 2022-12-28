 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe stocks climb as London plays catch-up

AFP
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

The British market fizzed one percent higher, compared with the closing level on Friday. In the eurozone, Paris won 0.2 percent and Frankfurt added 0.1 percent to extend solid gains on Tuesday.

European stocks rose Wednesday, as London played catch-up with Frankfurt and Paris after a long Christmas break.

"UK markets have reopened higher, playing catch up," said Victoria Scholar, investment head at Interactive Investor.

AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam cautioned however that "trading volume continues to remain on the low side" with many investors away for an extended holiday.

Oil prices fell one day after China's moves to reopen had sparked hopes for renewed demand from the world's biggest importer of crude, while traders remain on edge over Russian supplies.

Elsewhere, Asian markets mostly fell Wednesday after a mixed Wall Street session, as China's move to reopen also revived inflation worries.