English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Euro hits parity with dollar for the first time since 2002

    Fears of a recession, high inflation and worries that Russian President Vladimir Putin may cut off some key energy exports to the European Union ahead of winter are working against the euro

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

    The euro slipped to its lowest levels against the US dollar in 20 years and the two currencies hit parity for the first time since 2002 amid fears of a recession and high inflation in Europe.

    Data shows that on July 12 the single European currency slipped to 1.0000 against the dollar but it bounced back to trade higher on July 13.

    Odds, however, seem to be stacked against the euro. Several factors are at play, including the fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin may cut off some key energy exports to the European Union ahead of the winter.

    Russian oil major Gazprom temporarily shut down Nord Stream 1, the biggest single pipeline carrying gas to Germany, for “annual maintenance” for 10 days.

    Some reports, however, said Moscow may not resume the flow of gas even after maintenance was over. Among other risks are inflation and a recession.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We see GDP falling over 1.5 percent in the year to Q2 2023. A gas supply freeze into Germany is a key risk. If avoided, we see ECB rates rising 175 basis points before modest cuts next year,” said Nomura, referring to the European Central Bank.

    EURO US DOLLAR

    The dollar index, which measures the value of the American currency against the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, has seen high volatility.

    It was trading at 108.23 in the afternoon on July 13, the highest level since 2002.

    The Indian currency, too, has been on a record downward spiral against the dollar. On July 13, it was trading at around Rs 79.61 to a dollar, a tad above the record low of 79.86 it plunged to for some time the previous day.

    “We expect the dollar index to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US inflation data and expect it to hold 106.40 levels on a daily closing basis,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

    Strength in the dollar and weakness in the domestic equity markets pushed the rupee lower.

    “Persistent FII selling in the domestic equity markets since the beginning of this year, widening trade deficit and decline in the foreign currency reserves have weighed heavily on the rupee. We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could hold its key support level of 80.05,” he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #EUR/USD #euro #US dollar
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 03:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.