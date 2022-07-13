Euro hits parity with dollar for the first time since 2002

The euro slipped to its lowest levels against the US dollar in 20 years and the two currencies hit parity for the first time since 2002 amid fears of a recession and high inflation in Europe.

Data shows that on July 12 the single European currency slipped to 1.0000 against the dollar but it bounced back to trade higher on July 13.

Odds, however, seem to be stacked against the euro. Several factors are at play, including the fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin may cut off some key energy exports to the European Union ahead of the winter.

Russian oil major Gazprom temporarily shut down Nord Stream 1, the biggest single pipeline carrying gas to Germany, for “annual maintenance” for 10 days.

Some reports, however, said Moscow may not resume the flow of gas even after maintenance was over. Among other risks are inflation and a recession.

“We see GDP falling over 1.5 percent in the year to Q2 2023. A gas supply freeze into Germany is a key risk. If avoided, we see ECB rates rising 175 basis points before modest cuts next year,” said Nomura, referring to the European Central Bank.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the American currency against the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, has seen high volatility.

It was trading at 108.23 in the afternoon on July 13, the highest level since 2002.

The Indian currency, too, has been on a record downward spiral against the dollar. On July 13, it was trading at around Rs 79.61 to a dollar, a tad above the record low of 79.86 it plunged to for some time the previous day.

“We expect the dollar index to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US inflation data and expect it to hold 106.40 levels on a daily closing basis,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Strength in the dollar and weakness in the domestic equity markets pushed the rupee lower.

“Persistent FII selling in the domestic equity markets since the beginning of this year, widening trade deficit and decline in the foreign currency reserves have weighed heavily on the rupee. We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could hold its key support level of 80.05,” he said.