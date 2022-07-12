English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Eureka Forbes soars on appointment of Pratik Pota as new CEO, MD

    Pota has been appointed as the CEO and managing director of the company for five years starting August 16

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / July 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The share price of Eureka Forbes surged in the morning trade on July 12, a day after the company confirmed the appointment of former Jubilant Foodworks chief executive officer (CEO) Pratik Pota as its new executive head.

    Pota, who has been appointed the CEO and managing director of the company for five years, will begin his term on August 16. Pota resigned as the chief executive of Jubilant Foodworks on March 11 ahead of a move to Eureka Forbes, best known for Aquaguard water purifiers and vacuum cleaners.

    Also Read: Who is Pratik Pota, the new Eureka Forbes CEO and MD?

    A veteran of India Inc with stints at Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Pepsi Co, Pota is one of the most sought-after executives in the country given his track record of turning around businesses.

    His appointment at Jubilant Foodworks in 2017 made the quick services restaurant company the dominant player in India’s fledgling market for pizzas and fast food and saw the Domino’s franchise owner’s stock appreciate 479 percent during his tenure.

    Close

    Related stories

    The spurt in the price of Eureka Forbes stock following his appointment is an indicator that investors expect Pota to have a similar impact on the fortunes of the company under the new ownership.

    Eureka Forbes is now owned by private equity player Advent International acquired that acquired a controlling stake from Shapoorji Pallonji Group in September 2021 at an enterprise value of Rs 4,400 crore.

    The deal to secure the controlling rights in the leading healthy and safety solutions company is one of the biggest by a private equity investor in India.

    At 10.15 am, shares of BSE-listed Eureka Forbes were up 5.1 percent at Rs 389.6.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Eureka Forbes
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 10:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.