Eureka Forbes soars on appointment of Pratik Pota as new CEO, MD

The share price of Eureka Forbes surged in the morning trade on July 12, a day after the company confirmed the appointment of former Jubilant Foodworks chief executive officer (CEO) Pratik Pota as its new executive head.

Pota, who has been appointed the CEO and managing director of the company for five years, will begin his term on August 16. Pota resigned as the chief executive of Jubilant Foodworks on March 11 ahead of a move to Eureka Forbes, best known for Aquaguard water purifiers and vacuum cleaners.

A veteran of India Inc with stints at Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Pepsi Co, Pota is one of the most sought-after executives in the country given his track record of turning around businesses.

His appointment at Jubilant Foodworks in 2017 made the quick services restaurant company the dominant player in India’s fledgling market for pizzas and fast food and saw the Domino’s franchise owner’s stock appreciate 479 percent during his tenure.

The spurt in the price of Eureka Forbes stock following his appointment is an indicator that investors expect Pota to have a similar impact on the fortunes of the company under the new ownership.

Eureka Forbes is now owned by private equity player Advent International acquired that acquired a controlling stake from Shapoorji Pallonji Group in September 2021 at an enterprise value of Rs 4,400 crore.

The deal to secure the controlling rights in the leading healthy and safety solutions company is one of the biggest by a private equity investor in India.