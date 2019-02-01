App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Etihad bailout plan reportedly accepted by Jet Airways; stock soars 13%

Naresh Goyal is likely to step down, according to CNBC-TV18 report, citing agencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jet Airways’ shares soared over 13 percent on Friday morning based on a buzz that the airline has accepted an offer from Etihad. Naresh Goyal, its promoter is set to step down, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting agencies.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 281.50 and an intraday low of Rs 234.30.

The channel further reported that the bailout plan by Etihad has been accepted by Jet Airways. The airline is believed to have agreed with most of the conditions set by Etihad Airways.

The airlines are likely to sign memorandum of understanding in a few days.

At 09:46 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 265.50, up Rs 28.10, or 11.84 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.