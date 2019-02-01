Etihad bailout plan reportedly accepted by Jet Airways; stock soars 13%

Jet Airways’ shares soared over 13 percent on Friday morning based on a buzz that the airline has accepted an offer from Etihad. Naresh Goyal, its promoter is set to step down, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting agencies.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 281.50 and an intraday low of Rs 234.30.

The channel further reported that the bailout plan by Etihad has been accepted by Jet Airways. The airline is believed to have agreed with most of the conditions set by Etihad Airways.

The airlines are likely to sign memorandum of understanding in a few days.

At 09:46 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 265.50, up Rs 28.10, or 11.84 percent, on the BSE.