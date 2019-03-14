Essel Propack jumps 4% on redemption of commercial papers

Essel Propack shares jumped nearly 4 percent intraday on March 14 after the company redeemed commercial papers on maturity dates.

The stock was quoting at Rs 113.20, up Rs 3.90, or 3.57 percent on the BSE, at 1038 hours IST.

Essel Group-owned tube-packaging company informed exchanges that it has redeemed commercial papers with maturity date of March 13, amounting to Rs 50 crore.

Moreover, it will also be redeeming other commercial papers with maturity date of March 14 amounting to Rs 35 crore on the same date, it added.